For their 92nd Dickinson County 4-H Achievement Celebration, the 4-H clubs gathered in Sterl Hall for the first time since 2019. A little less than 350 4-H members, volunteers and parents attended the celebration’s dinner and awards ceremony Tuesday night.
“It was really nice being back in Sterl Hall, being able to have the full meal and do things kind of we have for the last 90-some years,” said Jill Martinson, 4-H youth development agent.
The standout award of the night, the Kansas 4-H Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award. went to Shawna Riffel, secretary for the Dickinson County 4-H Foundation and K-State Research and Extension Chisholm Trail Extension District Executive Board. The award is given to one person in the entire state each year, and the winner is entered into the nominations for the national level of the award, Martinson said.
“I feel comfortable saying that all of us have been touched in some way by Shawna’s kindness, her amazing organizational skills, and her determination to do what is best for kids,” Martinson said in a speech before she gave the award to Riffel.
The celebration is sponsored fully by local supporters and businesses, Martinson said.
Award’s List
Friend of 4-H Awards
Individual
Rick Hall
Business
Agri-Trails Coop: Darel Anderson
Best Project Meeting
DK Leadership SQUAD – Cloverbud Committee
Joss DePew, Zander Ehrich, Chase Lillard, Adam Snowball, Tucker Stroda
Best Overall Project Experience
Virgil and Justin Kuntz – STEM: Energy Management
Leader Recognition
Jr. Leaders – Gary DePew and Jill Martinson
First Year Project Leaders
*Drew Elliott, Detroit Ramblers
*Eyler Holt, Detroit Ramblers
James Dean, Chapman Shamrocks
Kristen Kuntz, Fragrant Hilltoppers
*Steven Bogart, Holland Sunflowers
*Mason Fink, Holland Sunflowers
Bailey Hedstrom, Holland Sunflowers
Amanda Hackett, Jolly Jayhawkers
*Maelie Houseman, Jolly Jayhawkers
Andrew Laughlin, Jolly Jayhawkers
Tom Linder, Mt. Ayr Go-Getters
*Dalton Davidson, Navarre Boosters
Matthew Hutzenbiler, Navarre Boosters
*Ty Cornell, Newbern Wideawakes
*Riley Schremmer, Sand Springs Rustlers
*Wyatt Bathurst, Willowdale
Five Year Project Leaders
Elizabeth Edwards, Chapman Shamrocks
*Collin Gfeller, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Becky Lefert, Fragrant Hilltoppers
*Carly Rothfuss, Fragrant Hilltoppers
*Brianna Hill, Navarre Boosters
*Joy Clemence, Sand Springs Rustlers
Jon Clemence, Sand Springs Rustlers
*Chase Lillard , Willowdale
Ten Year Project Leader
Anne Rose, Holland Sunflowers
Twenty Year Project Leader
Laird Riffel, Navarre Boosters
Volunteer Awards
First Year Volunteers
Amanda Dean, Chapman Shamrocks
Elizabeth Gentet, Holland Sunflowers
Tyler Hill, Navarre Boosters
Five Year Volunteers
Valerie Rock, Chapman Shamrocks
County Project Leader Awards
First Year County Project Leader
Brayden Lexow
Organizational Leader Awards
First Year Organizational Leaders
Laura Laughlin, Jolly Jayhawkers
Dillon Cook, Mt. Ayr Go-Getters
Olivia Crist, Newbern Wideawakes
Kelly Coup, Solomon Wranglers
Five Year Organizational Leader
Cecilia Clemence, Sand Springs Rustlers
Twenty Year Organizational Leader
Becky Dibben, Jolly Jayhawkers
Club Awards
Outstanding Club Projects
Chapman Shamrocks – Chapman Elementary Planters
Detroit Ramblers – Enterprise City Park Table Repairs
Fragrant Hilltoppers – Chapman Valley Manor Bird Feeders
Jolly Jayhawkers – Spread a Little Sunshine
Navarre Boosters – Citizenship
Sand Springs Rustlers – Soldiers Project
Willowdale – Little Food Pantry
Club Seals
Chapman Shamrocks – Purple
Detroit Ramblers – Purple
Fragrant Hilltoppers – Purple
Holland Sunflowers – Purple
Jolly Jayhawkers – Purple
Navarre Boosters – Purple
Sand Springs Rustlers – Purple
Willowdale – Purple
Achievement Pins By Club
Chapman Shamrocks
Member – Mac Moody, Zachariah Dean
Emerald – Ike Moody
Silver – Peighton Harris
Silver Guard – Gus Moody
Gold – Carter Rock
Detroit Ramblers
Member – Grace Hanback
Bronze – Gabriel Boyd
Clover – Anna Holt, Kaesen Phillips, Charlie Purdue
Silver – Connor Overturf, Kynlie Phillips, Bentley Strickland
Silver Guard – Eyler Holt
Fragrant Hilltoppers
Member – Landen Beary, Gretchen Jones, Shae Kelly, Kaiden Kuntz, Reatta Lefert, Lawson Norton, Timothy Shinaver, Campbell Stoffer, Grace Taylor, Luke Taylor, Aubrie Zook
Bronze – Asher DePew, Josey Freeman, Mason Kuntz
Clover – Jade Beary, Lorelai Kuntz, Christine Stoffer, Matthew Stoffer
Emerald – Roper Lefert, Madelynn Norton, Emil Pickerign, Katherine Stoffer
Silver Guard – Josslyn DePew
Junior Leader – Jordan Bartlett, Layla Pickerign, Carly Rothfuss
Gold – Renatta Heintz, Kaden Hitz, Brayden Lexow, Kaylee Livingston
Holland Sunflowers
Member – Stockton Bogart, Sterling Bonnema, Mae Greene, Scarlett Murphy, Jaxson Nagely, Casen Schwarz, Axie Shrack, Jaxon Strunk
Bronze – Clayton Gfeller, Cora Hedstrom
Clover – Blake Murphy
Emerald – Steven Bogart, Autumn Felbush, Ava Hedstrom, Austin Smiley, Kenlee Strunk
Silver – Landen Barten, Lucy Barten, Benson Smiley
Gold – Allison Rose
Gold Guard – Annalee Greene, Adam Snowball
Jolly Jayhawkers
Member – Nolan Hall, Sophie Polok
Bronze – Kinsey Acheson, Max Dixon
Clover – Colten Abeldt, Adeline Hackett, Korbin Hackett, Charlotte Laughlin
Silver – Carleigh Abeldt, Addison Acheson, Ethan Hall, Adeline Laughlin
Junior Leader – Makenzie Hall
Navarre Boosters
Member – Janessa Latzke
Bronze – Wakeen Whitehair
Clover – Jace Latzke
Emerald – Dalton Davidson, Alice Hill, Victoria Jackson, Wesley Whitehair
Silver – Audrey Dester, Asher Hulsey
Silver Guard – Elliot Rock
Junior Leader – Colt Dester, Brianna Hill, Justin Latzke
Gold Guard – Tucker Stroda
Newbern Wideawakes
Member – Cady Marston
Bronze – Ava Brown, Ty Cornell
Sand Springs Rustlers
Member – Riley Schremmer
Emerald – Godric Baetz, KaAnn Baetz
Solomon Wranglers
Bronze – Quincy Coup
Clover – Kierstyn Coup
Silver Guard – Brecken Coup
Junior Leader – Abigail Zerbe
Gold – Hayden Zerbe
Willowdale
Member – Dodge Loucks, Charlotte McAsey
Bronze – Jace Loucks
Clover – Quinn McAsey
Silver – Eden McAsey
Silver Guard – Jade Wilson, Josie Wilson
Gold Guard – Amara Johnson
Special Recognition
Cloverbud Members
Gabriella Dean, Chapman Shamrocks
Rylee Harris, Chapman Shamrocks
Mae Bess Moody, Chapman Shamrocks
Cooper Vahsholtz, Chapman Shamrocks
Brody Espeseth, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Caylin Kelly, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Dean Felbush, Holland Sunflowers
Samantha Gentet, Holland Sunflowers
Carina Greene, Holland Sunflowers
Ezra Hedstrom, Holland Sunflowers
Colter Nagely, Holland Sunflowers
Dayson Nagely, Holland Sunflowers
Oaklynn Pena, Holland Sunflowers
Cohen Abeldt, Jolly Jayhawkers
Evan Detwiler, Jolly Jayhawkers
Amberlyn Dixon, Jolly Jayhawkers
Colt Houseman, Jolly Jayhawkers
Nash Lowry, Navarre Boosters
Copeland Lang, Newbern Wideawakes
Killian Backhus, Sand Springs Rustlers
Branch Gans, Solomon Wranglers
Elias Garten, Willowdale
Ruby Kohman, Willowdale
Spring 2022 Graduates
Shannon Anderson, Holland Sunflowers
Alice Bathurst, Willowdale
Lyndsey Buechman, Willowdale
Joy Clemence, Sand Springs Rustlers
Zander Ehrich, Willowdale
Mason Fink, Holland Sunflowers
Alysia Johnson, Detroit Ramblers
Dustin Rock, Navarre Boosters
Haily Rock, Detroit Ramblers
Conner Rose, Holland Sunflowers
Toben Schwarz, Holland Sunflowers
Teagan Seibert, Navarre Boosters
Bailey Woody, Willowdale
Rock Springs Ranch Counselor in Training
Amara Johnson, Willowdale
Otis Hall Award – Rock Springs Ranch
Amara Johnson, Willowdale
Rock Springs Ranch Counselor
Connor Rose, Holland Sunflowers
Purple Power Pack 4-H Day Camp Counselors
Kaden Hitz, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Reese Whitehair, Navarre Boosters
Zander Ehrich, Willowdale
4-H International Exchange Program
Scott and Valerie Rock Family
State 4-H Scholarship Winners
Rylie Volkman, Alumni, Holland Sunflowers
Lyndsey Buechman, Willowdale
Joy Clemence, Sand Springs Rustlers
Outstanding Club Reporter Notebook
Justin Latzke, Navarre Boosters
2021-2022 Leadership SQUAD
* Indicates 1st year member
+ Indicates Outstanding Graduated SQUAD member
KaAnn Baetz*, Sand Springs Rustlers
Lyndsey Buechman+, Willowdale
Joy Clemence, Sand Springs Rustlers
Breken Coup, Solomon Wranglers
Spencer Coup, Solomon Wranglers
Josslyn DePew, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Audrey Dester*, Navarre Boosters
Zander Ehrich +, Willowdale
Dally Emig*, Holland Sunflowers
Annalee Greene, Holland Sunflowers
Ethan Hall*, Jolly Jayhawkers
Makenzie Hall, Jolly Jayhawkers
Alice Hill*, Navarre Boosters
Brianna Hill, Navarre Boosters
Kaden Hitz, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Eyler Holt, Detroit Ramblers
Amara Johnson, Willowdale
Adeline Laughlin*, Jolly Jayhawkers
Chase Lillard, Willowdale
Carmen Rock, Navarre Boosters
Elliot Rock *, Navarre Boosters
Dustin Rock, Navarre Boosters
Allison Rose, Holland Sunflowers
Conner Rose, Holland Sunflowers
Carly Rothfuss, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Teagan Seibert, Navarre Boosters
Tucker Stroda, Navarre Boosters
Adam Snowball, Holland Sunflowers
Abigail Zerbe, Solomon Wranglers
County Outstanding Project Awards
Blue Ribbon Winners
Detroit Ramblers
Gabriel Boyd – Environmental Sciences
Anna Holt – Clothing & Textiles, Meat Goat,
Eyler Holt – Foods & Nutrition, Leadership, Meat Goat, Performing Arts, Swine
Kaesen Phillips – Swine
Fragrant Hilltoppers
Jade Beary – Visual Arts
Landen Beary – Visual Arts
Josslyn DePew – Fiber Arts
Josey Freeman – Swine, Foods & Nutrition
Renatta Heintz – Clothing & Textiles, Entomology, Fiber Arts, Photography
Callie Jones – Foods & Nutrition
Kaiden Kuntz – STEM, STEM: Energy Management
Mason Kuntz – STEM: Energy Management
Kaylee Livingston – Dog Care & Training, Leadership
Lawson Norton – Rabbits
Carly Rothfuss – Self-Determined
Campbell Stoffer – Sheep
Christine Stoffer – Sheep
Katherine Stoffer – Swine
Matthew Stoffer – Clothing & Textiles, Sheep
Holland Sunflowers
Landen Barten – Communications
Lucy Barten – Beef, Clothing & Textiles, Visual Arts
Autumn Felbush – Beef, Swine
Cora Hedstrom – Clothing & Textiles, Foods & Nutrition
Blake Murphy – Plant Science, Wood Science
Scarlett Murphy – Plant Science
Jaxson Nagely – Foods & Nutrition, Photography, Swine, Wood Science
Allison Rose – Fiber Arts, Leadership
Austin Smiley – STEM
Benson Smiley – Visual Arts
Jaxon Strunk – Sheep, Wood Science
Kenlee Strunk – Sheep
Jolly Jayhawkers
Addison Acheson – Leadership
Max Dixon – Poultry, Wildlife
Makenzie Hall – Foods & Nutrition
Nolan Hall – Foods & Nutrition
Adeline Laughlin – Health & Wellness
Charlotte Laughlin – Visual Arts
Navarre Boosters
Audrey Dester – Visual Arts
Jace Latzke – STEM: Energy Management
Janessa Latzke – Clothing & Textiles
Tucker Stroda – Meat Goat, Swine
Reese Whitehair – Performing Arts
Wesley Whitehair – Foods & Nutrition, Visual Arts
Newbern Wideawakes
Ava Brown – Horse, Meat Goat
Ty Cornell – Visual Arts
Sand Springs Rustlers
Godric Baetz – Visual Arts
KaAnn Baetz – Clothing & Textiles, Visual Arts
Riley Schremmer – Horse
Purple Ribbon Winners
Detroit Ramblers
Gabriel Boyd – Communications, Horse, Pets, STEM
Anna Holt – Swine, Foods & Nutrition
Eyler Holt – Geology
Kaesen Phillips –Wood Science
Fragrant Hilltoppers
Asher DePew – Civic Engagement, Wildlife
Josslyn DePew – Civic Engagement, Dog Care & Training, Leadership
Josey Freeman – Beef
Callie Jones – Dog Care & Training
Lorelai Kuntz –Beef
Reatta Lefert – Swine
Roper Lefert – Swine
Kaylee Livingston – Beef
Katherine Stoffer – Sheep
Holland Sunflowers
Landen Barten – STEM: Energy Management, Swine
Lucy Barten – Sheep
Steven Bogart – Swine
Stockton Bogart – Swine
Tate Burgett – Swine
Autumn Felbush – Performing Arts
Annalee Greens – Foods & Nutrition
Ava Hedstrom – Clothing & Textiles, Foods & Nutrition, Self-Determined, Visual Arts
Cora Hedstrom – Visual Arts
Scarlett Murphy – Foods & Nutrition
Axie Shrack – Swine
Adam Snowball – Leadership, Plant Science, STEM
Jolly Jayhawkers
Carleigh Abeldt – Meat Goat, Sheep
Colten Abeldt – Meat Goat, Sheep, STEM: Energy Management
Addison Acheson – Beef, Civic Engagement
Kinsey Acheson – Beef
Max Dixon – Clothing & Textiles
Makenzie Hall – Clothing & Textiles, Visual Arts
Ethan Hall – STEM
Nolan Hall – Clothing & Textiles, Visual Arts
Navarre Boosters
Jace Latzke – Foods & Nutrition, Geology, Plant Science, STEM: Energy Management
Janessa Latzke – Foods & Nutrition, Plant Science, Visual Arts
Justin Latzke – Foods & Nutrition, Geology, Leadership, STEM: Energy Management
Tucker Stroda – Dairy, Leadership
Wakeen Whitehair – Visual Arts
Newbern Wideawakes
Ty Cornell – Wildlife
Ava Crist – Horse
Sand Springs Rustlers
Godric Baetz – Plant Science
KaAnn Baetz – Foods & Nutrition
Junior County Project Winners
Beef
Junior County Champion
Kinsey Acheson (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Civic Engagement
Junior County Champion
Asher DePew (Purple), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Clothing & Textiles
Junior County Champion
Nolan Hall (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Junior Medal Winner
Max Dixon (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Communications
Junior County Champion
Gabriel Boyd (Purple), Detroit Ramblers
Environmental Science
Junior County Champion
Gabriel Boyd (Blue), Detroit Ramblers
Foods & Nutrition
Junior County Champion
Janessa Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Junior Medal Winners
Jace Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Scarlett Murphy (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Anna Holt (Purple), Detroit Ramblers
Geology
Junior County Champion
Jace Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Horse
Junior County Champion
Gabriel Boyd (Purple) , Detroit Ramblers
Meat Goat
Junior County Champion
Colten Abeldt (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Pets
Junior County Champion
Gabriel Boyd (Purple) , Detroit Ramblers
Photography
Junior County Champion
Jaxson Nagley (Blue), Holland Sunflowers
Plant Science
Junior County Champion
Jace Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Poultry
Junior County Champion
Max Dixon (Blue), Jolly Jayhawkers
Rabbit
Junior County Champion
Lawson Norton (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Sheep
Junior County Champion
Colten Abeldt (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
STEM
Junior County Champion
Gabriel Boyd (Purple), Detroit Ramblers
STEM: Energy Management
Junior County Champion
Colten Abeldt (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Swine
Junior County Champion
Axie Shrack (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Junior Medal Winner
Tate Burgett (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Visual Arts
Junior County Champion
Cora Hedstrom (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Junior Medal Winner
Janessa Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Nolan Hall (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Wildlife
Junior County Champion
Asher DePew (Purple), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Wood Science
Junior County Champion
Kaesen Phillips (Purple), Detroit Ramblers
Intermediate County Project Winners
Beef
Intermediate County Champion
Addison Acheson (Purple): Jolly Jayhawkers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Lucy Barten (Blue), Holland Sunflowers
Civic Engagement
Intermediate County Champion
Joss DePew (Purple), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Clothing & Textiles
Intermediate County Champion
Makenzie Hall (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Ava Hedstrom (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Dog Care & Training
Intermediate County Champion
Joss DePew (Purple), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Fiber Arts
Intermediate County Champion
Joss DePew (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Foods & Nutrition
Intermediate County Champion
KaAnn Baetz (Purple), Sand Springs Rustlers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Justin Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Eyler Holt (Blue), Detroit Ramblers
Makenzie Hall (Blue), Jolly Jayhawkers
Geology
Intermediate County Champion
Justin Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Leadership
Intermediate County Champion
Joss DePew (Purple), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Justin Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Meat Goat
Intermediate County Champion
Carleigh Abeldt (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Eyler Holt (Blue), Detroit Ramblers
Performing Arts
Intermediate County Champion
Autumn Felbush (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Plant Science
Intermediate County Champion
Godric Baetz (Purple), Sand Springs Rustlers
Self-Determined
Intermediate County Champion
Ava Hedstrom (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Sheep
Intermediate County Champion
Carleigh Abeldt (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
STEM
Intermediate County Champion
Ethan Hall (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Intermediate Medal Winners
Austin Smiley (Blue), Holland Sunflowers
STEM: Energy Management
Intermediate County Champion
Justin Latzke (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Swine
Intermediate County Champion
Roper Lefert (Purple), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Steven Bogart (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Visual Arts
Intermediate County Champion
Makenzie Hall (Purple), Jolly Jayhawkers
Intermediate Medal Winner
Ava Hedstrom (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
KaAnn Baetz (Blue), Sand Springs Rustlers
Wesley Whitehair (Blue), Navarre Boosters
Benson Smiley (Blue), Holland Sunflowers
Wood Science
Intermediate County Champion
Blake Murphy (Blue), Holland Sunflowers
Senior County Project Winners
Beef
Senior County Champion
*Kaylee Livingston (Purple), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Clothing & Textiles
Senior County Champion
*Renatta Heintz (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Communications
Senior County Champion
*Landen Barten (Blue), Holland Sunflowers
Dairy
Senior County Champion
*Tucker Stroda (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Dog Care & Training
Senior County Champion
Callie Jones (Purple), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Regional Qualifier
*Kaylee Livingston (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Entomology
Senior County Champion
*Renatta Heintz (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Fiber Arts
Senior County Champion
*Renatta Heintz (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Regional Qualifier
*Allison Rose (Blue), Holland Sunflowers
Foods & Nutrition
Senior County Champion
*Annalee Greene (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Senior Medal Winner
*Callie Jones (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Horse
Senior County Champion
*Ava Crist (Purple), Newbern Wideawakes
Leadership
Senior County Champion
*Adam Snowball (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Senior Medal Winners
*Tucker Stroda (Purple), Navarre Boosters
Allison Rose (Blue), Holland Sunflowers
Kaylee Livingston (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Meat Goat
Senior County Champion
*Tucker Stroda (Blue), Navarre Boosters
Photography
Senior County Champion
*Renatta Heintz (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
Plant Science
Senior County Champion
Adam Snowball (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Self-Determined
Senior County Champion
*Carly Rothfuss (Blue), Fragrant Hilltoppers
STEM
Senior County Champion
Adam Snowball (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
STEM: Energy Management
Senior County Champion
*Landen Barten (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Swine
Senior County Champion
*Landen Barten (Purple), Holland Sunflowers
Regional Qualifier
*Tucker Stroda (Blue) , Navarre Boosters
*Will be able to represent Chisholm Trail District at area judging
Special State and National Awards
Kansas 4-H Key Award
Callie Jones, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Carly Rothfuss, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Adam Snowball, Holland Sunflowers
Kyle Ryan, Solomon Wranglers
Hayden Zerbe, Solomon Wranglers
Amara Johnson, Willowdale
State Project Winners
Callie Jones, Dog Care & Training, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Adam Snowball, Plant Science, Holland Sunflowers
National 4-H Congress Delegates
Callie Jones, KS 4-H Project Winner
Conner Rose, KS Salute to Excellence Delegate
Kansas State Photography Judging Champion
Kolbie Bartlett , Fragrant Hilltoppers
Kansas State Photography Judging Contest Reserve Champion Team
Kolbie Bartlett , Fragrant Hilltoppers
Lawson Jones, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Brayden Lexow, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Collin Gfeller, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Outstanding 4-Her
Brayden Lexow, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Carly Rothfuss, Fragrant Hilltoppers
Kansas 4-H Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer
Shawna Riffel, Navarre Boosters
