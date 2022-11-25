4-H

Adam Snowball, left, and Callie Jones, right, are the winners of the 2021 Kansas 4-H project winners. Snowball was also selected as the plant science project winner. Jones was also selected as the dog care and training project winner.

 Ed Boice

For their 92nd Dickinson County 4-H Achievement Celebration, the 4-H clubs gathered in Sterl Hall for the first time since 2019. A little less than 350 4-H members, volunteers and parents attended the celebration’s dinner and awards ceremony Tuesday night. 

“It was really nice being back in Sterl Hall, being able to have the full meal and do things kind of we have for the last 90-some years,” said Jill Martinson, 4-H youth development agent.  

 

