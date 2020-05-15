The Abilene Recycling Center is now empty. Next Tuesday those bins will start to fill up again.
During the six-week closing, Abilene Public Works personnel emptied the facility and made repairs.
It is set to open with normal hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
However, getting to the center has changed because of the work being done to expand Eighth Street from Washington to Van Buren.
Also the rules to use the facility have changed some.
Lon Schrader, director of public works, explained the new procedure.
• Enter at Rawhide Portable Corral at 900 N. Washington;
• Take the rock road west and then east across the railroad tracks following the signs;
• Enter the Abilene Recycling Center at the east end just like before;
• Pop open the truck;
• Stay in the vehicle;
• Exit to the west.
“The main thing is, we want people to enter this building the same end that they always did. The east end,” Schrader said.
Another change is that those entering the recycling center won’t leave the vehice because of social distancing.
“We won’t have a full-size crew out here for a couple more weeks,” Schrader said. “It will be a minimal staff.”
Recycling material must be sorted or it will not be picked up.
Schrader said each product has a separate bin. Once the bins become full, they are compressed, packaged in squares and sent to a recycling center in Kansas City.
He said that the average amount of recycled material in the Abilene facility is 300 ton.
He said sometimes the city can sell the material.
“When there is a demand. It’s all about supply and demand,” he said. “The demand has been very low.”
At one time corrugated cardboard could be sold for $250 a ton. Now, Schrader said, it sells for $20 a ton.
OCCK took over managing the facility in 2012.
Jennifer Richardson, OCCK team leader in Abilene and employment specialist, said the recycling center is used for training adults with disabilities.
“We wanted to give job opportunities to our consumers. We brought them in as job training,” she said.
“Our hopes and dreams are that everyone that works here gets a job in the community. We teach them those skills. Last year we had six people gain jobs in the community because of the skills they gained out here,” she said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.