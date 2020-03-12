A second match day will be hosted by The Community Foundation of Dickinson County on Friday, March 20.
Donate Dickinson County Day is to help nonprofit organizations and agencies grow their endowed funds, and therefore, become a staåble and sustainable organization. The Community Foundation will leverage $100,000 for the match, up to $5,00 per organization or agency. Donate Day is a fantastic way for participating nonprofits to start or to grow their endowed funds exponentially.
J.M. and Louise Frey generously provided $50,000 for the match, and the Community Foundation will give the another $50,000 creating a matching pool of $100,000.
“Our intent is to help organizations in Dickinson County grow their permanent funds, thereby assisting them with sustainability,” said Community Foundation’s Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “Part of the Foundation’s mission statement is ‘to be a resource for nonprofits,’ this is one of our ways to be a resource.”
Donate Dickinson County Day is a 24-hour giving extravaganza. One may donate online at www.donatedickinson.com or you can stop by The Elk’s Club at 417 N.W. Fourth Street in Abilene, and be part of the excitement.
“We will have other fun opportunities to add to your giving, throughout the day, so, plan to visit us on March 20,” Weese said. “Last year Donate Dickinson County Day generated over $230,000 to area nonprofits, I hope we double that.”
The Foundation has been assisting donors with their charitable giving priorities, granting monies to nonprofit organizations and agencies in our communities, and helping students with higher education since 1999.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Inc., and how you can become involved, view our website at www.communityfoundation.us, or call us at (785) 263.1863, or visit us at 418 N.W. Third Street.
