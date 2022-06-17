Yesterday, Emmanuel Church hosted a free music event called the Replanted Tour. The tour is a music set for foster kids and families to gather and listen to music and ministry organized by media company Moose and Squirrel Media. On the stage in the church’s children’s room, Anthony Salerno played his guitar and sang along as Tiffany Salerno sang and showed the hand and dance motions of each song.
Tiffany Salerno, née Roney, is an Abilene native. She graduated from Abilene High school in 2007 and later graduated from Kansas State University. Now, she lives in the hills of Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Anthony Salerno. She works as a Christian content creator, focusing on children’s music, film and acting. So how did she end up working around Hollywood?
Well, it started with a couple of callings from God with no plan in sight.
Journey to Hollywood
Let’s back up a bit. Tiffany attended and graduated in 2011 from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications and a minor in creative writing. She didn’t have much of a plan for her career other than she knew she liked journalism and public relations. Musically, she didn’t even create music besides writing song lyrics every once in a while. After graduating, she moved to Kansas City, where she worked at several jobs. Her last job in the city was for a foster care agency. The business laid off 250 employees, including Tiffany.
“I felt God was speaking to me to go back to Abilene… I fought it for a while like, ‘there’s nothing in Abilene, why would I go back there,’” Tiffany Salerno said. “I love (Abilene) now, but growing up I didn’t really appreciate it. I was always ‘I want to go to the city’ and stuff. But it became clear that’s where I needed to go.”
When she moved back to her hometown, she discovered the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle was looking to hire a reporter. Once hired, she worked for the newspaper for about three years. While a reporter, God began speaking into her life. First, Salerno said God placed on her heart to learn guitar. Her music experience consisted of basic piano and playing around with a guitar. Nevertheless, she began to learn by borrowing her middle brother’s guitar and taking lessons.
Eventually, she moved to Manhattan to work at K-State as a writer and editor in the university’s communications department. While there, she earned her graduate certificate in May of 2018. While in Manhattan, God gave her direction a second time. This time, Tiffany said God was telling her to move to California.
“One of the big things that influenced me moving out there, because I wanted to but I was scared, was actually my pastor here, Gordon McClure at Emmanuel Church,” she said. “He said — he wasn’t speaking to me, I wasn’t there — but my mom told me about it, in a sermon this question ‘what would you do if fear was off the table.’ So my mom asked me and I was like ‘oh, move to California tomorrow.’ She said, ‘well, that’s what you’re supposed to do.’”
Around the same time Tiffany was deciding, one of her aunts decided to move out to California. So, Salerno made the decision to place herself in God’s hands and live with her aunt in Bakersfield, California.
In the summer of 2018, Salerno decided to hop in an Uber and visit the Hollywood House of Prayer run by Radiance International. While there, she listened to preaching and discovered Radiance International had a ministry school called Launch Discipleship School.
“When I came there, the things that the (pastor’s wife) was preaching about was stuff I was just thinking about talking with my Uber driver, and everything they said really resonated with me. I didn’t know what it really was, but I just ended up canceling my plans and going to the school. I stayed with people from the school, graduated with it and they scholarshipped me,” she said. “It was crazy, and I hadn’t really known what I was walking into.”
Launch is exactly what the school did for Salerno. She met her first songwriting, children’s curriculum, book editing, and children ministry clients while attending the school. She also met her now husband Anthony Salerno through one of her clients.
“I was so 'over' California girls, and I thought, ‘Man, I just need a good woman from a good family from small town America.’ Then I met Tiffany, and she was exactly what I was looking for,” Anthony Salerno said.
Her Career
Now, Tiffany and Anthony run their own media business, Moose and Squirrel Media. As the squirrel of the duo, Tiffany involves herself in several aspects of ministry and media.
Children’s music is Tiffany’s main focus in her career. Teaming up with Anthony, she focuses on singing and songwriting, while Anthony produces the music. While she creates for summer camps, churches and ministries, Tiffany and Anthony Salerno have released an album titled “I Am a Worshiper.” The focus of the music generally is to create worship songs that cater toward children.
“To me, kids, even when they're young, can be true worshippers of God. I don’t believe they need something really watered down or made more worldly or made less clear then how it is in the word of God,” Tiffany said. “I try not to just to make grown-up songs dumbed down for kids or remake old songs or whatever, but like ‘ok what do kids need to hear and sing about like in this season’ and ‘what did I need when I was a kid.’”
Tiffany said people have described her voice as “a Disney princess.” The production of the music incorporates some modern sounds into Christian children’s music of the past, such as “Music Machine,” “Psalty,” or “Veggietales.”
“I think parents who grew up with that know that ‘ok that was good for me. I need to make sure that I get something like that for my kids,” Tiffany Salerno said. “Even though I feel there’s a big market for it, there’s not necessarily a ton of people doing it, and so I feel like I get to help fill a gap a little bit.”
Tiffany also said she and Anthony have songs for the grown-ups that will release in the future.
Creating music is how she met Anthony. By coincidence or the hand of God, Anthony’s parents, Tony and Kathy Salerno, helped create “Music Machine” and “Bullfrog and Butterflies.” Both are Billboard Platinum selling albums, and “Music Machine” was the first album on the Billboard’s chart “Best Selling Inspirational LPs,” which eventually became titled “Top Christian Albums” in 2003, when the chart first published in 1980, according to Billboard’s Newsweekly March 29, 1980, edition.
For her video producing credits, Tiffany helps produce the TV series “Answering the Call” that airs on Overcomer TV and for Holywood Network. For acting, she performs in several commercials. She also works as the children’s director for her home church of Mt Baldy Village Church. As a writer she has edited a few books and writes children’s books for her father-in-law’s business, HoneyCreek Kids. There’s more she has done and is working on currently, but it’s enough to see she likes doing and trying different jobs.
“I know when I first showed up, I was like a scatter gun like ‘I want to try this and try that. I can maybe act. I can do music,’ and all these different things,” she said. “I was like ‘God just focus me. I need to do one thing because there are so many opportunities everywhere.’”
Being a Christian in Hollywood
Being intentional with her faith and focusing on the path God gave her are two big lessons God has taught Tiffany while she lives in Hollywood. Her time at college was a turning point in her faith and when she decided to be baptized. Also at that time, Tiffany said God placed on her heart to include Him in her conversations as much as she talks about Him at church and other believers.
“I found that, when I bring it up first, most people are transplants from somewhere else and a lot of them did grow up in church, at least to an extent, and maybe they’re not living it right now or whatever. They’ll be like ‘oh, my grandmother says the same thing.’ A lot of people, when I talk about the Lord with them, it’s sort of calling them back home to something they have been familiar with at some point,” Tiffany said. “Or other people, especially if they grew up in California, they really didn’t grow up knowing much about God, but they are like ‘well that’s interesting, tell me about it,’ even if I think they don’t want it for themselves, they can tell I believe what I believe and that’s interesting to them.”
Not everyone has accepted her for who she is and her faith, and that’s an outcome Tiffany has learned to accept. Because of that possible rejection, connecting with other believers and outlets is also an important step she took and recommends doing. Along with intentionally forming closer relationships with believers, Tiffany said she appreciates the prayer and community Hollywood Prayer Network cultivates.
“I think Christian creators in Hollywood can get very discouraged (or) any creator, Christian or not, because you’re putting yourself out there and you’re going to get rejected a lot, especially if you are doing acting or something like that… For any creative, if can be lonely if you don’t have other people alongside you because your friends who are not in that (industry) don’t really understand your life and you’re usually far from your family and stuff like that.”
For those who are Christians who are wanting to pursue a career in Los Angeles, Tiffany said staying close to Jesus and connecting to other believers is necessary. Hollywood has “so many” temptations.
“Know you are going into a warzone. It’s not safe like here (in Abilene),” she said.
A general tip for anyone that Tiffany gave is focusing on her main goals was a lesson she had to learn in Hollywood. While the opportunities are there, that doesn’t mean they all have to be taken.
“A lot of people you meet, if you make a good impression, they want to give you an opportunity and give you a role in something,” Tiffany said. “But is that what you need to be doing?”
Conclusion
Overall, while she may not have always known where God was leading her, Tiffany took who she was and could bring to the table and followed the path God laid out for her. Although not everyone’s path is to Hollywood, Tiffany said God has a path and a reason for each person, and wherever home is is not something to hide away while going down that path.
“Be proud of knowing Jesus and coming from a place where that’s very much like common place,” she said.
Tiffany said she would like to thank her parents, Daryl and Kris Roney, and journalism professor, Mrs. Gieger. To check out Tiffany and Anthony Salerno’s work, go to mooseandsquirrelmedia.com.
