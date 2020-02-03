The 92nd Annual Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 20 at the Eisenhower Presidential Library Courtyard.
The Chamber is also seeking nominations for its annual awards.
Call the Chamber office at 263-1770 with nominations or to reserve your tickets and sponsorships no later than Feb. 14, 2020 at Noon.
Sponsorship
opportunities
Table sponsorship opportunities are again available for the 2020 banquet. For just a $100 donation, your company has the chance to decorate a table at the banquet.
Create a beautiful centerpiece featuring your business or design something completely unique. Guests from other organizations will sit at the table you’ve designed, so this is your company’s chance to impress them.
There will also be a drawing to give away the centerpieces to guests at the end of the evening. Companies who participate in the table decorating sponsorships will be entered into a drawing for a $200 credit toward their 2021 Chamber membership.
A second sponsorship opportunity is also available. For a $75 donation, your company can have a Spirit Sponsorship with your company’s name listed on the program as a sponsor as well as on the event page on the Chamber website. In addition to the donations given at the bar during the event, Spirit Sponsorships help cover the cost of the drinks and wine for the banquet.
Nominations for Annual Awards
The Chamber is also seeking nominations for its annual awards. Each year, the Chamber honors community members and businesses who have made a difference in our area.
The Quiet Hero Award is presented to an individual who has helped a non-profit organization in the community without fanfare, who has quietly donated their time, talents or financial support to make that entity better.
The Volunteer of the Year Award is bestowed upon someone who has selflessly volunteered their time and talents to a business, a non-profit organization or the community throughout the year.
The Distinguished Business of the Year Award is a business that has shown organizational growth and success, high standards of excellence, innovation and incorporation of new research and technology, and significant contributions to its industry and the community.
The Community Legacy Award recognizes a pioneer in the community who through the years has fought, worked, advocated, and produced change through their community service, their voice and their dedication. Through their efforts, this individual has created lasting change and measurable difference in our community.
Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 14. Submit your nominations to: chamber@abileneks.net or to the Chamber office at 201 NW 2nd Street, Abilene, KS 67410.
Nominations should include the nominee’s name, occupation, home or business address, phone numbers, a brief background of the nominee and the reasons for the nomination. The nominations should also include the nominator’s contact information in case there are any questions.
