Every year around this time, 24/7 holds a fundraiser for the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank and every year, the amount raised grows larger.
This year, the fundraising drive raised $11,506.06 for the local food and clothing bank, which includes a $5,000 match from 24/7’s parent company Tripplett Inc.
General Manager of 24/7 Natalie Dyck, said this was a record breaking year for the fundraiser.
“Every year, we break our record,” she said. “We broke our record again this year.”
Last year, the campaign raised about $9,700 for the food bank.
“Every year, we think it’s going to be harder and harder, but people just keep giving,” Dyck said. “Most of this is from people traveling through. And leaving their quarters and dimes and nickels and pennies.”
While it’s going on, the fundraiser allows people to donate when they check out at the register. Employees of 24/7 will also seek out businesses to donate funds to the cause.
According to Dyck, all of the convenience store’s employees did a good job of gathering money for the fundraiser but Lindsay Hobbs gathered the most. She brought in about $1,400 is donations from local business sponsors.
“She was our heavy hitter this year,” Dyck said. “She was our heavy hitter last year, too.”
Volunteer with the food and clothing bank Vickie Gill of the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank said the funds raised by 24/7 will help to feed about 38 families in the community.
“We needed it so bad,” she said. “It came in a nick of time, because we’re getting more families in there to help.”
Inflation and a still-shaky supply chain has taken its toll on the food pantry and the community members it serves.
“The pandemic kind of messed up the supply chains and climate change is messing up (crops),” she said.
Marketing Director Jackie Hynes of Tripplett Inc. said the staff of the local 24/7 significantly exceeded their store goal of $5,000.
Hynes said she liked that the fundraising drive kept the money it raised in Kansas communities local.
“I’ve been here eight months, so this is my first time coordinating the campaign … It is nice, because I go to a lot of fast food (restaurants) or stores and they always ask you (to donate to a cause),” she said. “It’s national and it’s like, where’s it going to go from there? I don’t know. But here, I have the reports — I have it, I see it, we’re matching it and it’s instant — we’re not delaying this. It just got done in September and we gave them a check today.”
Businesses across the state participated in similar fundraising drives for their own, raising more than $71,000 in total around the state for local nonprofits.
