24/7 food pantry fundraiser

The staff of 24/7, of Tripplett Inc. and volunteers from the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank pose for a photo in Abilene’s 24/7 Travel Store Wednesday. The convenience store will donate $11,506.06 to the food pantry this year.

 Lydia Kautz

Every year around this time, 24/7 holds a fundraiser for the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank and every year, the amount raised grows larger.

This year, the fundraising drive raised $11,506.06 for the local food and clothing bank, which includes a $5,000 match from 24/7’s parent company Tripplett Inc.

 

