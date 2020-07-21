Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported by the Dickinson County Health Department in its Monday report.
The health department plans to update numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
One case is in the 70-79 age group and two are in the 20 to 29 age group. The health department reported that six more recovered, bringing the total current cases to 14 as 20 have recovered. A total of 1,009 people in Dickinson County have been tested.
None have been hospitalized.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 positives increased 1,369 bringing the total number up to 23,334. Of those, the number hospitalized increased by 44 to 1,497.
