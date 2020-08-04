There were three new COVID-19 positive tests reported by the Dickinson County Health Department over the weekend.
On Monday the health department reported 43 total positive cases this year. The new cases were in the 70 to 79, 60 to 69 and 20 to 29 age ranges.
