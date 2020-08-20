Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported by the Dickinson County Health Department late Wednesday since its last report on Monday.
In Dickinson County there have been 56 positive tests, 16 in the last 19 days of August.
The new cases are in the age groups of 50 to 59, 40 to 49 and 20 to 29.
There have been 30 tests since Monday and 10 people are being treated.
In Kansas there were 723 new positives cases since Monday. There have been 56 more hospitalized and 6 have died, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
