The Dickinson County Health Department reported there are three more positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
No other information was available.
It was reported that 12 have recovered and 918 have been tested. There has been one person that died that tested postive.
The health department did list each case and their ages.
80+ - 2
70-79 - 3
60-69 - 5
50-59 - 4
40-49 - 2
30-39 - 3
20-29 - 6
10-19 - 2
0-9 - 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.