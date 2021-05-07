Kody Gentry thought she was headed for a career in marketing, but while pursuing her degree at Fort Hays State University she took several finance and accounting classes.
“I just liked those classes more than the others,” she said. “Working with numbers made sense to me.”
She earned her marketing degree then moved to Topeka where she worked during the day and attended night school at Washburn University to study accounting. The Beloit native met her future husband, Rick, and the two moved to Abilene for his job with Southwestern Bell.
Their intention was to live here for a couple of years, until a position opened up in Topeka, then move back to the capitol city. Once they settled in, the Gentrys realized that Abilene was where they wanted to stay.
“Abilene is a great place to raise kids, we’ve made some really good friends here, it’s home,” Gentry said.
She started working for the school district as a receptionist at the board office in 1985, then served as board treasurer before taking a bookkeeping job at Abilene High School in 1987.
“My daughter, Danielle, had just been born and there was an opening at the high school,” she recalled. “The hours were better and the job was a better fit for me, so I went for it.”
For the past 34 years, Gentry has been a familiar face to thousands of students and staff members. In her official capacity, she managed three checking accounts for the district and provided the certified enrollment numbers for Count Day.
But Gentry went above and beyond her job description, helping out at the front desk when needed, pitching in on other clerical tasks and even stocking her desk drawers with snacks for hungry teenagers.
“Kody has been a rock in the high school office,” said Greg Brown, USD 435 Superintendent of Schools, during a school board meeting earlier in the year. “Her skills as the bookkeeper will be missed, but her welcoming demeanor will be missed even more. I am sure she will continue to be busy as people are always on the lookout to find folks like Kody to join their team.”
Gentry’s retirement plans include working part-time at The Flower Box, co-owned by her daughter Danielle, and working in her own large garden.
“I’ll tell you what I’m looking forward to the most — I’m gonna quit getting up at five o’clock in the morning!” she said, laughing.
“I am going to miss the people here (at AHS). I’ve had some really good bosses. They care about the teachers, they care about the kids. This has been a great place to work.”
Thinking back over more than three decades at the high school, Gentry recalled differences in dress codes and technology, moving from doing bookkeeping by hand to using increasingly sophisticated computers and the switch to block scheduling.
But through all the changes, she kept coming back to how much she enjoyed being around the students and watching them grow up.
“I was at the soccer fields last weekend to watch my grandson and kept seeing people I recognized from when they were in high school and here they are with their own children,” she said.
“It’s been fun being around the kids. From winning the state basketball championship to here was never a dull moment.”
