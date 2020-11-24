There were three COVID-19 related deaths in Dickinson County last week. Since last Monday there were 52 new cases, 30 reported over the weekend by the Dickinson County Health Department.
Two persons over 80 and one in the 70 to 79 age division died last week, according to the report.
