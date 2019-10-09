JUNCTION CITY — Three men were changed with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery according to documents filed in Geary County District Court.
The charges against Malik O. Watkins, 19, of Andover, Javontez K. Brime, 18, of Junction City, and Izek T. Jackson, 18, of Enterprise, stem from a Sept. 29 incident in which Coye Crane, 18, was injured with a gunshot wound.
According to the Junction City Police Department, the department was notified of a possible shooting in the 200 block of East First Street in Junction City.
At about the same time, officers were notified that a subject suffering from a gunshot wound was at the Geary Community Hospital.
Watkins, Brine and Jackson have been charged with “while armed with a dangerous weapon, a handgun, take property, to-wit marijuana” by force.
A hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Geary County District Court.
