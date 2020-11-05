CHAPMAN — A threat of a school shooting at Chapman High School proved to be unfounded Wednesday, according to the Chapman Police Department.
Sgt. Luke Sanders said in a press release that the department was notified of a possible threat at the school on Tuesday.
“Officers immediately began an investigation into the source and began contracting alleged involved parties,” the release said. “All individuals were interviewed by law enforcement regarding the incident.
Using caution to ease tensions, law enforcement did increase its presence at Chapman during the morning hours.
“No cause of concern was found and students were arriving and behaving appropriately,” the release said. “At this time there is no reason to believe that there is any credible threat of violence expected to, or likely to, occur regarding this alleged incident.”
