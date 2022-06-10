Potholes tend to appear on streets after the winter and spring months. This year, Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, said Abilene’s streets sustained a normal number of potholes in the early weeks of spring. More potholes have appeared now during the early summer, however.
“Our (2021-2022) winter was not that wet, so we didn’t experience any more than usual in the early spring,” Schrader said. “We are having more here in early summer due to the frequent rains we’re experiencing.”
In general, wear from car tires, the weight of vehicles and the freezing and thawing of precipitation all combine to create potholes, Schrader said. All types of precipitation are the main cause for potholes, Schrader said. The cold temperatures of winter cause potholes more so because of water freezing in the cracks of the road. Winter and spring also see the majority of the precipitation out of the year in Kansas.
“The freezing and thawing is a steady process of contraction and expansion. Paving materials, no matter whether they be asphaltic or concrete, are also contracting and expanding with the seasons,” Schrader said. “Expanding in the heat of summer and contracting in the cold.”
In the grand scheme of the maintenance of the roads, Schrader said public works keeps track of the quality of the roads with an inventory/condition assessment. The last time the department performed an assessment was two years ago. Schrader said the assessment needs and will be updated.
“There are no definitive numbers but if certain streets are being revisited over and over again that street will receive a lower rating in our condition evaluation and gets designated for more major work such as a mill and overlay,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.