Tom Hanks, Hank for short, is a needy little pig.
“It’s like having a newborn baby,” said Sarah Vidler, who brought the American mini pig to her Abilene home about six months ago.
Despite all the time she and her husband Brian had spent time researching and learning how to care for pet pigs, they both said they were not prepared for just how time consuming they are.
“I didn’t understand … how much … attention he was going to need,” Sarah said. “We have three kids and our youngest one is 11, I would not be having a newborn baby now. I didn’t realize that this is not like having a dog. This is more like having a human baby.”
Despite the constant need for attention, Sarah and Brian said Hanks is part of the family now and neither can imagine life without him.
“I definitely could not have imagined the tremendous impact he would have on our family — in a good way,” Brian said.
Before Hank entered their lives, the couple who also have three dogs, had talked about getting a mini pig. But, with Brian being active-duty Army and the family often living on military installations, a pig was not in cards, until he got stationed at Fort Riley and they moved off post.
Sarah said growing up she always liked pigs, but only ever had dogs. When they moved into a rental property where they could have one, she started looking into it more. Unbeknownst to Brian, she found one on Facebook.
Bringing home Tom Hanks
Like Sarah, Brian researched pet pigs, but he wasn’t jumping at the bit to get one just yet.
“One day I was out doing yard work, I was out mowing and everything and I looked over and her car was gone,” he said. “I messaged her and asked, ‘Where’d you go?’ She was like ‘I went to the gas station.’ So, I went on to do my stuff. And I got done and I came in and got a shower.”
She still wasn’t home. It doesn’t take that long to go to the gas station, he said. Then he got another message — one asking his help carrying stuff in from the car. He said his first thought was that she made an additional stop and just hadn’t told him.
“I get to the car and she’s sitting there holding him,” Brian said. “I was happy but at the same time I was like, ‘Oh, great.’ Because I know exactly how this is gonna turn out. Turns out with everything else.”
Sure enough, Brian is the one who gets up every two to four hours to take Hank out to go potty.
“He sleeps right up against me and he’ll start nudging me,” he said. “There’s been a couple times he’s climbed on top of my face to let me know he’s needs to go out.”
Caring for a mini pig
When the Vidlers first brought Hank home he weighed about six to eight pounds but will grow to about the size of a bulldog, Sarah said.
“Some things go into play with the size that he will get — how you feed him, what you feed him, how much you exercise him,” Sarah said. “And genetics, his parents are about the size of a bulldog.”
Monitoring a pig’s food intake is vital to keep the animal healthy. Given the opportunity pigs will eat to the point of getting sick then go right back and eat some more.
Their love for food, however, makes them easy to train and Hank is being trained for something special.
Therapy pig in training
When Sarah was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she was devastated. She said she knows her attitude wasn’t always the best as she tried to come to terms with having the disease. But then Hank entered her life. She could tell a difference in herself when the pig would cuddle up to her and demand belly rubs.
She had also seen on the American Mini Pig Association website information about therapy pigs. She signed him up and he is working his way through the training.
According to the AMPA website, to be certified a pig must demonstrate ability to perform several tasks and respond to commands to include sit, stay, come, walk in crowds, walking on a leash and harness and be accepting of touches to the body. Hank learned many of the commands quickly but is having trouble with staying and not touching.
“He is real smart,” Sarah said. “It took him maybe an hour to learn sit.”
Once Hank is certified, he can go to places like nursing homes and hospitals. He recently accompanied Brian to work where he was a hit, even his boss loved him.
“He told me he’s a morale booster and to bring him in anytime I want,” Brian said. “Everyone in my office loved him. Everyone wanted to pet him and everyone wanted to feed him.”
Even if Hank was not being trained as a therapy pig, Sarah and Brian said they would still need to train him in order to instill a sense of who is in charge.
“If you don’t establish that you are the head hog, he will try to take that role,” Brian said.
Things to consider before bringing a pet pig home
Sarah and Brian said while Hank is a welcome part of the family, there are several things to take into consideration if someone wants a pet pig.
• “You don’t want to leave them running around your house unattended because they will destroy things,” Sarah said. “They’re going to go searching for food and they’re going to get bored.”
The Vidlers said they must plan, even short trips, around Hank’s schedule. Because Sarah works remotely, she can stay home with him.
• Never leave a pig unsupervised around dogs. Hank has a different relationship with each of the Vidler’s three dogs but they don’t speak the same language.
“Dogs are natural predators and pigs are prey,” Sarah said. “You have to remember, in the end, they are still animals.”
Research, research, research, Sarah said, and be patient. She recommends going to https://americanminipigassociation.com/ for information about how to feed, care for and train a mini pig. Mini pigs are a 15-to-20-year commitment.
• Check city, county or homeowner association rules on having pet pigs. The Vidlers know if Brian moves to another duty station, finding a new rental may be more difficult. Rehoming a mini pig, especially one who was raised from a piglet, is not an ideal situation for the animal.
“They are very much a bonded animal,” she said. “When they have bonded with you, that’s all they know. They don’t understand anything else and if you disrupt their routine, they have a really hard time adjusting.”
For example, Hank had a rough time accepting the time change because he expected to have his morning banana at 5 a.m. no matter what the time the clock said it was.
• They won’t stay little and cute forever. An American mini pig can grow up to 300 pounds.
“Most people don’t understand how big they will, or could, get,” Sarah said. “You see a lot of older pigs being relinquished to a sanctuary or euthanized because they don’t stay little forever.”
