The third annual CowboyUp 5K drew about 150 participants early Saturday morning.
The 5K raised funds for AHS.
“It went really good,” organizer Steve Cathey said.
Cathey said attendance was about average compared to previous years.
“We had a couple individuals from the Salina area — two males that won the event,” he said. “Two females as well out of the Salina Burn running club and so they did a really good job. We had a lot of really good, strong Abilene High School runners as well.”
He said there had been numerous volunteers, including members of the Abilene High School girls basketball team, the AHS cheerleading team and the AHS football team among others.
Among the volunteers was Abilene High School Assistant Principal Will Burton.
“My role was to support Steve Cathey and his family in putting on this event — in hosting this event,” Burton said. “I had no organizational (role). I was just here to help and assist them.”
He said he helped set the event up.
In addition to volunteering, he also walked in the race.
“We’re very appreciative,” Burton said of the money raised by the event. “Steve has done an outstanding job of giving back to his high school and to the community and supporting our kids in their extracurricular activities, so (we’re) very fortunate for his time and his energy.”
Multiple AHS runners took part in the 5K as a sort of practice for the coming cross country season.
AHS runners Brayden Walker, Cayden Walker and Kaitlyn Rupe all ran in the event.
“I was just looking for a fun race to do right before the season started to see where I was at,” Cayden Walker said.
Cayden Walker, who runs both cross country in the fall and track during the spring, said he was satisfied with how he performed during Saturday’s race. He said he finished with a time of about 16.30, which was within his goal.
Brayden Walker was there more to have fun with his brother than to achieve a certain time.
“I ran time trials already this year,” he said. “I already had a good time. I just wanted to stay with him for the race.”
And he did, coming in with a similar time to his brother at about 16:39.
Rupe said she enjoyed taking part in the race with her friends.
“It was super fun and I’m glad I was able to run in it,” she said.
Rupe finished with a time of 17.40.
Cathey said he does not know how much money the event raised for the high school yet.
“Just the support overall just continues to grow,” Cathey said. “All the money raised goes back to the high school, so that’s what’s important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.