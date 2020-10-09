A third Dickinson County resident has died as a result of COVID-19.
The obituary of Jon Londeen from Chapman said he died after a 7-week battle with the virus.
He is the third death that has been attributed to COVD-19 in the county.
With no report from the Dickinson County Health Department on Wednesday, Friday’s reports said there are 11 news positive cases.
It also showed that last week 38 have been released from isolation, leaving 60 still being treated.
It was reported at the meeting of the Memorial Health System Board of Directors that an Abilene patient needed to be transported to an ICU but none were available.
Of the 11 new positives, three were in the 30 to 39 age group, two each were in the 20 to 29, 50 to 59 and 70 to 79 groups. Single positive tests were in the 60 to 69 and 40 to 49 age groups.
Statewide, the report showed 3,771 cases since Monday’s report. There were also 57 more deaths statewide.
