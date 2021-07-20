Former area resident Emily Thiesen will be the guest vocalist on “L-O-V-E” and “Someone to Watch Over Me” during the Abilene Big Band performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park, 619 N. Rogers.
The band has 18 area musicians that perform yearly.
Other music selections include Bob Newhart and Hawaii Five-O TV themes, Cute, Satin Doll, Here’s That Rainy Day, Marshal, Birdland and The Jazz March.
Organizer Tom Miles says the concert is free and open to the public.
Emily Thiesen is excited to be back with the Abilene Community Band. She graduated from the New School for Jazz in New York, NY with a degree in vocal jazz.
During her time as a student at Chapman High School, Emily enjoyed summers playing French Horn in the Abilene Community Band.
She currently lives in Manhattan, Kan., with her husband, Adam and three children.
