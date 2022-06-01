Two weeks ago, Hank Royer, director of the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation, gifted on behalf of the foundation $20,000 to Great Plains Theatre. The money will be used for the theatre’s youth programs, which have grown over the past couple of years.
“As I stated after the announcement in the Rotary meeting, one of the best ways for the young people of our community to learn about the arts is from professionals who get to create for a living,” said Mitchell Aiello, artistic and education director for the theatre. “These kids are our future. We raise, inspire, guide, mentor, teach and advise in all artistic areas to assist them in becoming the best they can be and to help them accomplish all that they are capable of.”
Aiello said the donation will be used in the youth programming to purchase materials and resources and provide more opportunities for children to participate and grow. The donation will also be used to fund scholarships for children who need help financially to participate in the programs.
“A lot of the funds that Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation distributes is for the benefit of leveling the playing field for kids in the community,” said Royer. “There are some parents who can afford to send their kids to theatre camp with whatever charges they have and there are some who can’t, so we’ve made periodic donations to make sure all kids can participate, not just those whose parents can afford it.”
The grant comes after the theatre decided to double its youth programming this year due to around double the number of children signing up for the programs, such as the 2022 Summertime Fun Summer Camps.
“I am so proud to have been able to incorporate as many youth members into this year as I can. That is all thanks to the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation and our youth sponsors. There is youth involvement in every single show this year either on stage or backstage,” Aiello said. “This feat is so sensational, offering the kids of the community a safe space to learn and grow at all times of the year. With the program growing over quadruple in size since I began in the position of artistic and education director and the exceptional quality increasing with more youth talent from all over, GPT will be able to use these funds to supply opportunities for all the youth and continue to grow.”
Aiello said, with the latest donation, the Jeffcoat Foundation has donated more than $200,000 in total to the theatre’s youth programming.
