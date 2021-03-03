When a customer leaves the Lumber House True Value with a new purchase, owners Matt and Amber Engle hope the customer had a positive experience while at their store and feels they received a good value on their purchase.
The Engles also want each customer to know they value their support of the business — especially this past year with the extra difficulties brought on by the pandemic. The value goes both ways.
“We love our customers and we feel the community wonderfully supported us through the ups and downs of the last year,” Amber Engle said. “We sincerely appreciate the people that are choosing to shop local.”
Before opening Lumber House, the Engles had owned Webb Home Center in downtown Abilene 12 years when they made the decision to expand their business after the former ALCO and later Shopko building became available.
They moved the business to their new location at 1902 N. Buckeye in October 2019 and changed the name.
“It used to be a very small lumber yard,” Amber said. “The new building was 40,000 square feet. We were able to grow and expand the business times 10 with the move.”
The Engles held a grand opening event that brought more than 1,000 people to their new store.
“It was such a great success,” Amber said about the grand opening, “that we decided to continue to hold a large event every month. It was fun to draw people into the store to increase foot traffic.”
She said they held a women’s night, fall festival, Christmas party and craft day among others during their first few months after the relocation. They were looking forward to putting together some spring events when COVID forced many stores to close their doors.
“We are so thankful that when Covid hit we were considered essential and were able to do business,” Amber said. “Early in the year, Covid seemed to boost sales and foot traffic, but as the year progressed we were forced to cancel all events where large crowds would gather and not be able to social distance.”
That meant no more large monthly events and less customers into their new store.
It also brought other difficulties early on in the lockdown. Because they were considered essential and one of the few stores open locally the demand for their products were high.
However product availability was low, especially on products that had to be imported, which forced prices up.
The Engles rallied their employees in spite of the situation and did the best they could for their customers when they came in the Lumber House’s doors.
“We came together as a team,” Amber said, “doing our best to be a positive light under a mask, taking necessary sanitary precautions to make sure the safety of our customers and employees was our first priority.”
The Engles have been pulling through each month ever since, taking on whatever the virus threw at them and the community.
“Business, in general, has been good,” Amber said. “This time of the year, winter, is always a bit slower for us, but we are busting at the seams for spring to arrive, which means live goods and projects start to begin. Warm weather brings fun and excitement to our store and things are hopping. We love it so much! We love to see happy shoppers.”
She hopes by spring or summer they will be able to safely bring more people back to the Lumber House for their monthly events.
“We are anxious to feel the sense of ‘normal’ again with events so we can give back to the community for their gracious support,” Amber said.
“We patiently await the day we can party together with events and such, appreciating our valued customers and giving them a fun reason to get out in the community.”
She said while it’s important that they celebrate their customers and let them know how much they appreciate them, it’s just as important that the community celebrates coming through the pandemic together as a whole as well.
“We truly appreciate and value our customers,” Amber said. “Our local retailers need all the community support we can get during this time. We love our town coming together, supporting and respecting each other. It is vital to our community and our economic government to be able to gather together and have relationship with one another again very soon.”
The Lumber House serves the community with hardware and building materials as well as lawn/garden, live goods, pet supplies, home decor, outdoor furniture/grills, home goods, bath/kitchen, flooring, window coverings, custom design services. Their motto is: So much more than a hardware store.
They are located at 1903 N. Buckeye The store is open Mon-Sat. 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.
Holly Hollenbeck is a contributing writer for the Reflector-Chronicle
