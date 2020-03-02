Left: the Yosakoi dance was performed at Abilene High School this past Saturday by members of the K-State Tatsumaki Yosakoi, including Barbara Johnson. Above: Three members of Kokyo Taiko, a Japanese “Wadaiko” style drum group, traveled from Lincoln, Nebraska to also perform.
