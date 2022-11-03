Community members and The Original Grande upper management gathered Wednesday morning for the ribbon cutting of the restaurant Daman Hanr, vice president of operations, said the restaurant will be donating in the next four weeks 10 percent of the business’ sales of burritos and sanchos. The donations will go to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
“We’re honored today to be here for the rejuvenation of another business here in Abilene, and as you know, all of our businesses, small or great, are very important to all of us and our vitality,” said Kent Campbell, executive director of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.