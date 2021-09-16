Zipper, mousetrap, volleyball and cotton candy: what do all these inventions have incommon with each other?
All the items are younger than the Abilene and Chapman rivalry, which became an annual tradition of throwing around the pigskin and friendly competition
Dubbed as “the oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi river,” ESPN in 2009 noted the Abilene vs Chapman as the best rivalry game in Kansas.
The best rivalry in Kansas got its start in 1892 with two teams that didn’t play against each until that fall.
In the first two games, Abilene beat and then tied with Chapman. The second game became delayed due to injuries following more football games against Solomon and Salina.
“In Abilene, ‘Prof. Brown’ of the high school was ‘was disabled from active duty by an accident while instructing his class in the rudiments of football...He will soon recover,” Fort Hays State University researcher Mark Eberle wrote.
After four football games, many residents of Abilene supported the new activity, but some members of the community did not share the same enjoyment. According to the Abilene Monitor-Herald in January 1893: “Now that snow is nearly gone we hope that the football fever will not break out again. It is just as dangerous as prize fighting and should be prohibited by law.”
In 1894, Abilene gained a good team and the town’s support, so they started their season by scheduling a game with Chapman. With a 4-0 score, Abilene won and moved on to compete against the State Agricultural College (Kansas State University).
Abilene won with a 24-0, but the Reflector reported that the “game was not so one-sided as the score appears and was hard fought throughout.”
While Abilene went on to win against Fort Riley, Chapman finally secured the consent of school administration to allow students to play. Chapman’s football captain was frustrated with the school blocking some players and Abilene’s winning streak.
According to Eberle: the captain informed Abilene’s team that “I will be there with a football team if it has to be made up of old women.”
On November 19, Chapman finally got their game with Abilene and lost to the score of 20-0. Later, the team would win 12-0 against Central College from Enterprise.
In 1896, Abilene saw their team fading due to no formal organization of a team that year. But on Thanksgiving day, Abilene played a doubleheader football match against Salina and Abilene won in both matches.
However the second match was a little unusual for the time, both towns had an African American team play instead of the usual roster.
“Games involving black baseball teams were not unusual at the time, but football games between two black teams in rural Kansas are rarely reported in newspapers,” Eberle wrote.
The Abilene Chronicle published the rosters and positions of both black teams.
Moving on to 1902, the local high school football team became the representative team for Abilene and Chapman.
“Students at high schools (and colleges) could more easily arrange regular afternoon practice to prepare for games, and they started doing so under the direction of experienced coaches,” Eberle wrote.
Both schools got to meet former President Theodore Roosevelt in May 1903, he traveled by train and stopped in both towns. In Chapman, Roosevelt was presented with a football “which from its appearance had seen service.” During his speeches to towns, Roosevelt themed them after football.
“In all games of life, play as you play football: don’t flinch, don’t foul and when you buck the line hit it hard,” Roosevelt said.
Now in 2021, the Abilene Cowboys and Chapman Irishman will hopefully take on Roosevelt’s advice in their minds and hearts during Friday night’s game.
Abilene vs. Chapman will be played on Friday after Chapman’s homecoming events on Chapman’s football field.
Currently in season, Abilene lost the first two games of the season and Chapman won a home game & lost an away game. Athletic directors from Abilene & Chapman offered some words about the game on Friday.
“I’m hoping that communities continue to embrace good sportsmanship and in an appropriate rivalry,” Abilene High School Athletic Director Will Burton said.
“We’ve been able to keep that on schedule and keep that important,” Chapman High School Athletic Director Clint Merritt said. “So, obviously we want to just go out and represent each community individually, as a whole and put a product out there that they can have pride in. I’m certainly looking forward to the game.”
