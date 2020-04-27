Due to the ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, the NGA’s spring meet was again postponed.
”We have now rescheduled the meet for the week of June 1-5. Schooling will be held on May 24, 25, 27 and 28. However, with so much still unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide any updates we can as to the ongoing status of the meet,” said Jim Garland, NGA executive director.
The NGA office is also operating with limited hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also, per Dickinson County Health Department Orders, public access will be limited into the office, so please call ahead if you plan on coming to the NGA office for any reason.
