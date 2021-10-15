‘The Show Must Go On’, the motto of theatre fits into the mentality of the Great Plains Theatre’s workers, even after losing their historical building.
It may be that the actors get the fame, but months before the show, a large team of behind the scenes stars work on making every little detail come alive for the show.
“When you come to your show here at Great Plains theatre or just theatre in general, you see a wonderful final project that brings you into the world and gives you a great experience,” GPT Artistic and Education Director Mitchell Aiello said. “But to get to that experience, here at the theatre there are a lot of things that come prior, including the different teams that are involved…”
With all the teams involved, they work together, alongside the guidance of the director, to create a masterpiece.
“When I have meetings with all of the different technical aspects of things, I consider it’s like I’m kind of conducting a choir, orchestra and band to all harmonize and make one piece that everything helps,” Aiello said.
Aiello finds the communication and teams working together as one of the best aspects of working in a theatre.
“One of my favorite aspects of working in a theatre is that it doesn’t matter which position you are in, everyone’s job depends on everyone else,” Aiello said. “There is no one that can just do their job solo and call it a day. Everyone has to rely on the next person.”
“So it is this constant weave of this beautiful web of sorts that everyone relies on the next person to kind of do their part of the job and then it leads to this thing, but then it might circle back to you and then it might come this way,” Aiello added.
Costume
Even with some shows only having ten days to rehearse, the costume crew gets their measurements early and work done quickly.
“We have meetings for months in advance to get us to those 10 days,” Aiello said.
“That’s why I often cast the shows early and our costume designer will not only know the cast members of the show, but they will send in their measurements two months in advance.”
The Costume Director will use the description of the show’s setting and time period to find the best pieces for each actor, no matter their size.
Most of the costume pieces found in GPT’s costume room come through donations. A woman donated her prom dress to Great Plains Theatre and got to see it come alive once more on the stage.
Lighting and Sound
The lighting team is led by the lighting designer who works with the director to figure out how the lights need to look for the scene or show.
For the current show “The Giver,” utilizes specific lighting to create more motions within the black and grey.
“So when Jonah sees a red apple for the first time, if you come to see the show, that apple is going to turn red magically with lights and then he’s going to catch it and it’s still going to be a gray apple,” Aiello said.
The sound broad becomes a central tool in creating the foley sounds that the actors may not be able to create on stage.
Props
Everything from food to cars to random phones, the GPT keeps their props inside the “Walmart,” which is a closet where the theatre organizes their props.
“We have given the name Walmart, because you can go to Walmart and find anything when it is called for,” Aiello said.
Props can separate into two categories, reusable and one time use for a show or rehearsal.
For Charlie Brown, the props crew had to create a peanut butter sandwich for one actor to keep eating fresh. While for Grease, the Prop Master made a sandwich by using pieces of foam in wax paper.
Set Design
Aiello breaks down the set design into two sub categories, the construction side and the set dress.
Constructions focuses on “working with the designer of the set and they work with that designer to figure out how to build all of the pieces so that they are functional for the show to run smoothly.”
“The second part is what we know as set dress, which is painting the set, decorating the set, hanging pictures,” Aiello said. “Basically creating the world because as we know, if we have a house on stage, you don’t just have a porch and a roof. You have maybe a flower bed or a railing or some steps or a porch, bench, swing or other things that you have on your porch”
Aiello finds that GPT’s stage allows for a lot more movement and adapting the area for specific shows.
“We added what is called a thrust to the front of the stage, which is a small platform,” Aiello said. “It’s about 10 feet long, 4 feet deep that we added to the front of the stage to even bring us closer to the audience and bring the audience closer into the story with us.”
“That moment in Godspell when Jesus is praying within 3 feet of you, it just make it that much more real, which is something that’s so special about live theatre versus seeing a movie,” Aiello added.
Stage and house operations
The team includes the people who cue the scene changes and make sure tickets are sold to line of customers. One job included inside the operations crew include the stressed out stage manager.
“The stage manager is the one that is the central point of communication,” Aiello said. “So the stage manager assists the director with all of the meetings.”
Even with many actors and directors making a show, no theatre can run without the people taking care of the calls and tickets
“You have the front of house people that sells the tickets, they answer the phone or they sell you concessions,” Aiello said.
The Kids
Aiello works with a team of students and children who want to find their place in behind the scenes work in the theatre.
“The youth have been very integral here at the theatre in painting, pulling props, helping with costuming,” Aiello said. “We have the kids that have learned to sew buttons on and zippers, different things that are so essential to the show.”
During the Emma Pop Musical, Aiello had six kids who specifically wanted to work on technical crews.
“They didn’t want to be onstage, they just wanted to help out with the behind the scenes and they created different tracking sheets and organized the set up everyday,” Aiello said.
Over the summer, a 11 year old student got to try his hand at set dressing by creating a home feeling through a side table and bookshelf.
“With some guidance and some teaching, it was the tiniest little thing, but he loved it,” Aiello said.
Besides those two, Aiello had students become stage managers, directors and whatever the student wanted to take the time to learn.
“Now to have a steady group of a half dozen kids, or sometimes more, that want to work backstage, or work on costumes, or they want to help directing or they want to paint the sets and play with the sound and light board,” Aiello said. “They want to explore all of that, which kind of helps them in whatever they’re going in their path of life, whether it be theatre or not.”
To anyone interested in assisting, donating or joining the GPT team, people can contact Aiello at 785-263-4574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.