Yesterday was the first day of the Ida Stover-Eisenhower Memorial Quilt Show, presented by the Dickinson County Historical Society. A total of 26 people showed up for the first day. Until March 27, the quilts will be set up in the Dickinson County Heritage Center for the public to view and vote on for this year’s winner. The show returns after being canceled the last two years, as the last show took place in 2019.
This year, 96 quilts were submitted to the show. Austin Anders, director of the Dickinson County Heritage Center, said that number of quilts is an average number for the show.
“If I remember right, there is one lady who brought in six quilts. Some people are bringing in multiple. Some people are bringing in one or two that their grandmother had,” Anders said.
A significant number of quilts were created prior to 2019. Anders said those who submitted quilts may have saved their newer quilts for the two other quilt shows in Abilene happening this month, the Arts Council of Dickinson County’s quilt show and the Sunflower Journey Quilt Show.
Submitting to display a piece of their town’s history, the Chapman Area Preservation Society submitted a quilt created in 1889. The quilt was created by women as part of the Congregational Church of Chapman. The church, out of commission now, was destroyed by a tornado in 2008. The quilt has several names written on it by the women who created the quilt. Anders said it is the oldest quilt submitted in this year’s show.
The winner is determined solely by public vote. The votes will be tallied at the end of the show’s last day, March 27, and the winner will be announced March 28. The winner will receive a prime rib dinner for two people from the Hitching Post Restaurant in Abilene.
The entry fee into the museum is $6 for ages 15-61, $5 for ages 62 and up, $3 for members, and $2 for ages 2-14.
“It’s nice to see the quilt show going again,” Anders said.
