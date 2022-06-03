“We are dedicated to a safe, sustainable, competitive food and fiber system and to strong, healthy communities, families and youth through integrated research, analysis and education.” -Kansas State University’s Research and Extension mission
4-H has become synonyms with childhood for many in Abilene and Dickinson County. The organization would be a place of learning, friendship and family for any child who signed up and took on the challenge. To think, an organization believed to have started in 1092 Ohio and Minnesota would one day become a home to many kids in Dickinson County.
Chisholm Trail District
For Dickinson County, Chisholm Trail District Youth Development Agent Jill Martinson marks the start of clubs in the mid-1920s.
“Over the last 100 years, we’ve had several different clubs chartered throughout the county, in different community areas,” Martinson said. “So, there would be as you go back through the records of 4-H clubs that have been active in Dickinson County…Almost every small community within Dickinson county had one or two clubs that were chartered at different times.”
While looking back at the clubs, Martinson can member one that was chartered during World War II in hopes to help with the war effort.
“We do have (a 4-H club) chartered as ‘We will help win the war’ and it was chartered during World War II, so initially all of their club projects had to do with war effort,” Martinson said. “Also, the thing to think about is that they never officially changed their club name.”
Currently, the county has 12 active clubs located geographically in county lines and have membership from the local area. The Chisholm Trail District currently has an estimated 250 kids from Dickinson County and around 150 kids from Marion County involved in 4-H clubs.
“Our goal is to reach as many kids as we possibly can,” Martinson said. “Those numbers are just with the community club program, we also have some programs that we make available to the schools. So those would be considered school enrichment or after-school programs. Those are ways that we try to help meet the needs of kids without them having to belong to a community club, because belonging to a community club really is a family decision and is something that takes the support of the family.
Legacy of 4-H
While Martinson only became an agent 2007, 4-H has been a part of her life long before just like many children in Kansas.
“My mother was an extension agent and she was a family consumer science agent in Southeast Kansas and Elk County where they generally only had one agent, so she was all agents combined,” Martinson said. “From a very young age, I was helping with extension events and 4-H things.”
The Martinson family would later move to Geary County and Martinson found her “home county” 4-H club.
“My primary interest in 4-H was the dog project, as well as some clothing and other animal projects,” Martinson said. “I had the opportunity to train several guide dog puppies and also have some leadership positions and help others learn how to train their dogs.”
While Martinson’s mother was proud of Jill’s leadership and projects in 4-H, Martinson can’t help but feel the same towards her current group of 4-Hers.
“I think one thing that Dickinson County can be very proud of is just the constant involvement of our young people in project work and in county wide leadership work and also in citizenship projects,” Martinson said. “Those are the main three part parts of the three legged stool of 4-H where you have learned to sew projects, then you have leadership where you are teaching others or helping others with that project and then citizenship where you’re taking the skills you and are helping the community.”
Upcoming events
In March, Dickinson County 4-H will host their 74th annual basketball tournament, which was only missed one year in it’s 75 years of history.
“There’s only one year that it would have not been held in the last 75 years,” Martinson said. “That was during the war during World War II. Otherwise it has been held every year. We even managed to host it early in 2020 and we hosted it last summer during 2021.”
In the spring, the Chisholm Trail District will host two spring livestock auctions with a beef auction in April and sheep, swine and meat goats in May.
“Our branch members hold a lot of leadership responsibility in coordinating those shows and making those shows happen,” Martinson said.
National 4-H Timeline
While the first youth club was formed in 1902, the 4-H National website marks the first start of research about making connections in the late 1800s. Researchers compared the reactions of adult farmers versus their children about new agricultural developments, which developed the idea of youth clubs to help children learn more about industries.
In 1902, A. B. Graham started a youth club in Clark County, Ohio and this club is considered the birth of 4-H in the U.S. At the same time, T.A. Erickson of Douglas County, Minnesota created an after-school club focused on local agriculture.
In 1910, Jessie Field Shambaugh produced the 4-H clover pin decorated with Hs on each leaf, which represents the 4-H values of head, heart, hands and health.
Following the passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914, the Cooperative Extension System in the U.S. Department of Agriculture was created and 4-H became a national organization. Through the Cooperative Extension System and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, more than 100 land-grant universities and more than 3,000 county offices across the nation find the expertise and resources needed to upkeep the educational clubs.
Through the years, many historical American figures commented about the work done by the organization and clubs to help American youth.
35th President of the U.S. John F. Kennedy 1961 - “My warm best wishes to each of you as you look forward to National 4-H Club Week, starting March 4. I would commend you especially for your achievements in leadership and citizenship. Through your emphasis on head, heart, hands and health, you are making a valuable contribution to our country’s welfare and progress. Your energy, ability and perseverance-supported by parents, club leaders and other public-spirited men and women are vital forces in America’s strength and growth… I am sure we can count on you in 4-H Clubs everywhere to help us face the challenges that lies ahead. I have faith in the future as we plan and prepare for it together.”
