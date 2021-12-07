While traditionally the Grinch steals holiday food for himself, this Saturday instead he gathered food from cars for the needy. During Saturday’s Christmas Cruise for Food, the Grinch and other volunteers helped with the food and monetary drop offs in front of the Sunflower Hotel.
The Christmas Cruise for Food ended at 6:30 p.m. with a total of $1,089 cash donations and 2,500 nonperishable food items, which was split between Abilene Food Pantry and Abilene’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor.
Started by Rod Riffel last year when many car events were cancelled, he found a way to bring his two loves together, cars and helping out his community. For 2021, he was amazed by the turnout of people to donate and that decorated their cars for the holiday spirit.
“It was a very very successful evening and everything went well,” Riffel said. “So, it looks like it’s turning into a sort of annual event now, look forward to doing it again next year. Thank you everybody that participated and donated to the food drive and participated in the cruise night and see you again next year.”
Abilene Food Pantry volunteer Laura Wilson, who was out in the cold on Saturday, just felt pride and happiness from seeing her community come out in support.
“I’m glad everybody had a really good time and really got into the spirit,” Wilson said.
Wilson wanted to point out the special entertainment from her elf played by volunteer Sherry and her Grinch played by Greg. Simply she found the day “really fun” and that it was “awesome to see the public get involved” with their local charities.
Sister Loretta Jasper, Director of Neighbor to Neighbor, also spent her Saturday out in the cold to help accept donations.
“It’s just very fun because people are out and about in a celebratory mood and the five of us, along with the Grinch, who were working the line,” Jasper said. “We’re just cheering people on, getting them pumped up for their evening out.”
Jasper found the long line of people waiting to donate simply “heart warming” in the cold winter winds.
