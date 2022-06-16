Walking into the Greenhouse — a combination greenhouse and art installation located at 307 NE 14th St. — is an experience like none other in Abilene.
The colors, the smell, the general atmosphere — it all hits you at once.
Everywhere you look, there’s something different —a riot of colors from paint and plants that is difficult to capture on film or in words.
It really needs to be seen to be experienced.
According to Patti O’Malley, “oh wow” is a common exclamation from people walking through the door for the first time.
The Greenhouse is an extension of O’Malley’s drug rehabilitation service for women, the Cedar House.
Working with Dickinson County’s newly-formed drug court, she hopes to help women in the community recover from their addictions and become functioning members of society once again.
The idea came to O’Malley when, on a chilly winter day, some of her Cedar House residents were sitting around the fireplace telling “sordid stories of life on rewind.”
She wasn’t sure this was productive for their recovery — it wasn’t positive, she said.
“I’m like, ‘this is not going to work, we’ve got to get people moving,’” O’Malley said.
So she built the residents a small Quonset hut, where she placed an aquaponics fish tank and plants to provide a green space for the residents to spend time in even when it was cold outside.
The fish tank was filled with catfish and later tilapia and the green space was filled with vegetables the residents could use to provide their own meals.
They quickly outgrew the space and, after hearing from O’Malley, John Kollhoff offered them use of the space at 307 NE 14th St.
The space needed cleaning out — they were starting from scratch.
Even after getting some plants into the building, O’Malley didn’t like the way the space looked — the gray walls bothered her.
She decided to “incorporate art and plants together” in the space to add some life to it.
“Some of the residents would come to us — their love language was some sort of artwork,” she said. “We did things that everybody could do.”
Some residents gravitated more to the art and others gravitated more toward the plants, but using techniques such as alcohol ink, spray paint with stencils and acrylics, they decorated the space, turning it into the hybrid green space and art show that it is today.
It provided a form of therapy.
“Some of the trauma is so deep, that it’s never going to get there (with talk therapy) — especially if the trauma came before they even had words — when they were children,” O’Malley said. “If the trauma happened before vocabulary, you’re not going to get it through talk. An so I found the environment incredibly healing.”
The building is filled with oxygen because of the plants. According to O’Malley, residents working in the building have found both their minds and sometimes their sinuses cleared by spending time at the Greenhouse.
She said residents who came to the Cedar House with a litany of prescription drugs — sleep medication, migraine medication, medication for cravings and so on and so forth — often found themselves needing those medications less when they spent a certain amount of time in the Greenhouse.
“Something really good was happening,” O’Malley said. “We became what’s called a social enterprise so when we started selling things from in there, that money went back into our program. And that gave us a path toward self-sufficiency.”
The therapy program pays for itself, she said.
O’Malley has women working in the Greenhouse who have been sentenced to community service by Dickinson County’s drug court.
“They’re with other women in sobriety,” she said. “It’s a good meditation spot, so it’s a healthy space to work. Learning something new. A lot of positives out of that and of course artwork, too, comes out of it. But that’s more for the residential part.”
It pulls women who have drug addictions out of their communities of addiction and into a place where they can form healthier habits and relationships with people who are not addicts, thereby giving them a chance to recover from their own addictions.
“It’s become more than we ever thought it could,” O’Malley said. “It’s very unique.”
It continues growing and paying for itself.
They don’t sell tomatoes — there are no garden vegetables for sale at this greenhouse.
However, they do have exotic tropical flowers and fruit such as bananas grown by residents. People can purchase cuttings from the plants.
The artwork is also for sale.
The Greenhouse is part of a national network of similar enterprises that provide therapy for people who need it and allow the items the therapy program produces to be sold to help keep the program self-sustaining.
The Greenhouse is open to the public on the weekends, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Greenhouse draws many visitors from out of town as well as locals and their families, according to O’Malley.
“I like the fact that it’s very experiential,” O’Malley said.
