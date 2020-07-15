If one has to sit tight through a pandemic, there is no better place than The Garfield Senior Living, said Roy Lantz.
Roy and his wife Jody and another tenant moved into the former Garfield Elementary School last week, occupying two of the 19 senior living apartments.
“It’s all here,” Lantz said. “If you have to be isolated, it’s all here.”
The building was completely remodeled by Josh an Andy Gilmore.
“We are very pleased with it,” Lantz said. “When we realized we had to size down, and everybody does when they get older, we started looking around at apartments.”
He found that Garfield was being remodeled for senior housing.
“We kind of postponed that to see what it (Garfield) was going to be like,” he said.
He contacted the Gilmore brothers and looked at the blueprints.
“I talked to them about their plans for the building as apartments,” he said.
They were the building’s first committed tenants.
“It turned out wonderful. Very nice,” he said. “It’s great that it could be used again.”
He said he likes the safety features.
“Like the low-step shower, a washer and dryer in each apartment and don’t have to carry clothes down a hallway,” he said.
He said there is an elevator to the second floor.
“There is a basement in case of storms,” he said.
Commons area
There is a coffee area and a place for special events that include a kitchen and public rest rooms that can be utilized as soon as the pandemic is over.
There’s even a small exercise room.
“I am good believer in exercise,” Lantz said. “I exercise every day.”
An outdoor picnic area and an awning for vehicles is still be constructed by crews.
Lantz said he will be the live-in manager of the apartments.
Jody Lantz saw the inside of the school she attended from kindergarten through six grade during a ground breaking ceremony last December.
Cost of the project was estimated at $5.15 million.
Josh and Andy Gilmore toured what was a vacant school building December 2016. The building was vacated in December 2015 with the completion of the Dwight E. Eisenhower Elementary School.
Lantz said the building is on the National Register of Historic Places and it was important for the school board that the new design meet the necessary requirements. By the end of 2018, approval of the design was received.
Work started in December 2019.
Garfield Elementary School was designed by Kansas City-based architect Joseph W. Radotinsky. It was built in 1942 with the assistance of the federal Works Projects Administration.
According to the Kansas Historical Society, a review of school board minutes and local media coverage of the school’s planning and construction clearly portrays an emphasis on modern accoutrements, an attention to functional aspects of the school’s use, consideration of maintenance and performance of materials, and planning for future expansion.
With its blond brick and concrete construction, horizontal lines and bands of windows, stepped bays, and simple form, it is an excellent example of Modern and Art Moderne architecture.
