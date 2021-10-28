Open, closed, open and closed once again, the Eisenhower Museum saw its doors open and shut throughout the pandemic. However, with the National Archives’ new Reentry and Post-Reentry Plan, Eisenhower Museum announced that on Oct. 27 visitors could once again enter the museum and tour the campus.
“We are very excited to be able to share our new exhibits with the public,” Eisenhower Museum Director Dawn Hammatt said.
“We opened the exhibit last year in August, I believe it was, “ Hammatt added. “They were only open through February and the beginning of March before we had to shut down… and then we opened a little bit during the summertime, but it still smells new. It is still new to people.”
Previously, the National Archives used the CDC’s guidance of transmission threat levels, so Dickinson County’s Covid-19 numbers showed the area as “high-transmission.”
High Transmission, previously, meant the museum would stay closed, but with the new plan it changes the occupancy levels. The occupancy and on-site work functions by CDC transmission level breaks down into four transmission levels:
High Transmission meaning more than 100 new cases or more than 10% positivity in the county. Museums must not exceed more than 25% of staff in the buildings at one time. All research rooms must stay closed from the public. With the store closed, the museum may have 25% visitor occupancy, but no in-person public programs.
Substantial Transmission meaning about 50 to 99 new cases or about 8% to 9.9% positivity in the county. The museum and grounds have no occupancy limits for staff. However the museum may only have 50% occupancy with timed ticketing visitors and no in-person public programs. The research rooms will be available for 50% capacity by appointment only.
Moderate Transmission meaning about 20 to 49 new cases or about 5% to 7.9% positivity in the county. The staff have no occupancy limit and the museum can allow up to 75% capacity with guests. Museums may reopen their stores and food service areas, while the research rooms may have 75% capacity through appointment. In-person public programs will be permitted but the National Archives encourage virtual programs.
Low Transmission meaning about zero to 19 new cases or less than 5% positivity in the county. No occupancy limits applied on staff, time ticketing visitors and appointment only research rooms. In-person public programs will be permitted but the National Archives still pushes for virtual programs.
Break down of new rules
Currently, Dickinson County still falls into the High Transmission category and has to follow the occupancy limits placed by federal mandate.
“Right now, because all of our capacities are directly linked to our local number and with the level of our number right now, our staff will return in 25% capacity only,” Hammatt said.
Eisenhower Museum will only allow guests with timed tickets to visit the museum.
“You should be able to get a ticket two weeks in advance,” Hammatt said. “We have to set up a complicated ticketing situation so that we can maintain 25% capacity in the museum building as well.”
Hammatt did clear up any confusion if the new mandates mean that the museum may close again in the future due to Covid-19 numbers.
“With this new reentry plan, it does not have a capacity for it to close again, completely so that is not now,” Hammatt said. “That’s not to say that things can’t change, but this plan that we have right now does not include how to close again.”
The museum will keep up with their virtual public programs including the Lunch & Learn series and IKE Book Talks.
“Our mandate is that we have no in-person events,” Hammatt said.
“We will not be doing in-person educational programming,” Hammatt added. “We will not be doing in-person, community events as of yet.”
Even with proof of vaccination, visitors need to wear masks while inside the museum property.
“Our federal mandate is that masks must be worn at all times, regardless of your vaccination status at this point because of our high transmission numbers,” Hammatt said. “Now, as our transmission numbers decrease then that mandate may be lifted as well.”
Message to community and visitors
“So the community, thank you for all the support that has been provided to us during this very trying time,” Hammatt said.
“For any future visits, at this point, please make sure you go to our website, which is https://www.eisenhowerlibrary.gov/,” Hammatt added. “To purchase your tickets beforehand, there are no capacities on campus to purchase tickets in person.”
