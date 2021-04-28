After a year’s absence from the Abilene sports scene due to the world pandemic, the 2021 Eisenhower Marathon is back and will run in Abilene on Saturday, May 1st.
Under new director Steve Cathey — the marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifier —was moved to this coming weekend from the first Saturday in April in the hopes that it would not have to be cancelled again due to COVID 19.
Cathey said he is extremely excited about taking over the duties of Marathon Coordinator from founder June DeWeese.
“When I was approached about taking it over,” Cathey said. “I jumped at the opportunity. The race might have been cancelled for the second year in a row and that would not have been good for Abilene or for the event. This event brings in a lot of positive things for Abilene and the surrounding areas.”
Cathey said he has some big plans for the future of the Eisenhower Marathon with ways to make it even more attractive for runners across the country.
“My plan going forward is to try to turn the races into more of an expo rather than just a race,” he said. “I want to give the runners an amazing experience and have already been working on ideas for future events and would like to network with other groups within Abilene and Dickinson County.”
Cathey said registration for Saturday’s run has been strong and he said Sunday that there was still a week to go.
As of Sunday evening, six-time Marathon Champion Daniel Craig of Gypsum had not registered to run in the 2021 event nor has Katie Kramer, the four-time female champion runner. Kramer, the 2019 winner from Broken Arrow, Okla., has been a fan favorite along with Craig, who also runs the Fourth of July 5K in the Eisenhower Park in the summer.
Cathey mentioned that as of Sunday he had 336 runners registered with 118 being in the full marathon.
“This number is larger than any of the marathons in the last six years,” he said. “We still have a week to go. I can’t wait, it’s going to be really fun.”
The Eisenhower Marathon along with the Half Marathon and the 5K and 10K races all begin Saturday morning in front of St. Andrews Catholic Church on south Buckeye. The route for 2021 is the same as in previous years running along Highway 15 into Browns Park and back again. Gun time for the Marathon is 7 a.m.
A look at the previous winners of the Eisenhower Marathon in Abilene, since 2003:
2003 – Male (1st) – Gregory Bomhoff, Kansas City, KS2:35.43
Male (2nd) - Marc Friesen, North Newton, KS – 2:49.52
Female (1st) – Karen Plucinski, Republic, MO – 3:25.05
Female (2nd) – Marla Rhoden, Topeka, KS – 3:33.26
2004 – Male (1st) – Silverus Kimeli, Oklahoma City, OK – 2:49.58
Male (2nd) – Rikki Hacker, Overland Park, KS – 2:50.17
Female (1st) – Marla Rhoden, Topeka, KS – 3:28.18
Female (2nd) – Nicole Rogers, Manhattan, KS – 3:52.16
2005 – Male (1st) – Joe Buckentine, St. Cloud, MN – 2:51.54
Male (2nd) – Lonnie Awtrey, Wichita, KS – 2:56.41
Female (1st) – Valerie Gortmaker, Lincoln, NE – 3:12.20
Female (2nd) – Marla Rhoden, Topeka, KS – 3:17.54
2006 – Male (1st) – Gannon White, Greely, Colorado – 2:39.02
Male (2nd) – Erik Bush, Flora, Illinois – 2:40.02
Female (1st) – Laura Girardi, Kansas City, MO – 3:16.18
Female (2nd) – Francine Hagg, Louisville, Kentucky – 3:27.33
2007 – Male (1st) – Gannon White, Greely, Colorado – 2:39.34
Male (2nd) – Justin Gillette, Niles, Michigan – 2:43.34
Female (1st) – Melissa Lehman, Niles, Michigan – 3:07.17
Female (2nd) – Amy K. Regnier, Colorado Springs, CO – 3:15.54
2008 – Male (1st) – Gannon White, Greely, Colorado – 2:39.23
Male (2nd) – Keith Long, Sedan, Kansas – 2:59.43
Female (1st) – Debbie Cropper, Anchorage, Alaska – 3:21.21
Female (2nd) – Nicole Callen, Omaha, Nebraska – 3:16.07
2009 – Male (1st) – Benjamin Mganga, Overland Park, Kansas – 2:33.54
Male (2nd) – Chuck Engle, New York, NY – 2:37.22
Female (1st) – Lezlee Jones, Topeka, Kansas – 3:25.39
Female (2nd) – Nan Lueckert, Smithville, MO – 3:29.02
2010 – Male (1st) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, Kansas – 2:39.01
Male (2nd) – Kory Cool, Manhattan, Kansas – 2:34.23
Female (1st) – April Gochenour, Rose Hill, Kansas – 3:18.38
Female (2nd) – Kimberly Pursel, Longmont, CO – 3:27.26
2011 – Male (1st) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, Kansas – 2:40.56
Male (2nd) – Tim Marshall, Wichita, KS – 2:44.23
Female (1st) – Jennifer McConnell, Tulsa, OK – 3:17.15
Female (2nd) – Mackenzie Abernathy, Lawrence, KS – 3:20.52
2012 – Male (1st) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, KS – 2:31.47
Male (2nd) – Justin Gillette, 2:33.44
Female (1st) – Elizabeth DeMoss, Wichita, Kansas – 3:24.03
Female (2nd) – Regina Joyce, Lynwood, Washington – 3:25.44
2013 – Male (1st) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, Kansas – 2:38.05
Male (2nd) – Aaron Hoover, Golden, Colorado – 2:51.28
Female (1st) – Katie Kramer, Oklahoma City, OK – 3:00.20
Female (2nd) – Michelle Andrew, Topeka, KS – 3:12.07
2014 – Male (1st) – Kory Cool, Manhattan, KS – 2:36.46
Male (2nd) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, KS – 2:40.09
Female (1st) – Shannon Suing, Lincoln, KS – 3:02.34
Female (2nd) – Katie Heinzen, Phillipsburg, KS – 3:11.26
2015 – Male (1st) – Scott Downard, Norman, Oklahoma – 2:30.29
Male (2nd) – Kory Cool, Manhattan, KS – 2:38.25
Female (1st) – Katie Kramer Ochoa, Broken Arrow, OK – 3:12.34
Female (2nd) – Amy Armstrong, Wichita, Kansas – 3:19.34
2016 – Male (1st) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, KS – 2:42.05
Male (2nd) – Thomas Smith, Wetherfield, CT – 2:45.39
Female (1st) – Katie Kramer Ochoa, Broken Arrow, OK – 3:10.39
Female (2nd) – Shannon Sturgeon, Burlington, KS – 3:36.26
2017 – Male (1st) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, KS – 2:44.05
Male (2nd) – Mike Brunette, Libertyville, IL – 2:58.33
Female (1st) – Corrin Tanking, Holton, KS – 3:03.04
Female (2nd) – Kathryn Heinzen, Phillipsburg, KS – 3:10.39
2018 – Male (1st) – Dan Berteletti, Golden, CO – 2:36.39
Male (2nd) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, KS – 2:44.07
Female (1st) – Amy Flynn, Chelmsford, MA – 3:31.10
Female (2nd) – Jessica Gladden, Fort Riley, KS – 3:33.47
2019 – Male (1st) – Tim Mosbacher, Missoula, MT – 2:48.07
Male (2nd) – Daniel Craig, Gypsum, KS – 2:50.58
Female (1st) – Katie Kramer, Broken Arrow, OK – 3:23.14
Female (2nd) – Konnor Ansell, Kingsville, TX – 3:32.19
2020 – Not ran due to COVID 1
