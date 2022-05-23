Many older Kansans remember the days of going to the “dump,” backing up a truck and pitching trash into a deep pit. But those days are long gone.
Today, the smelly trash pit has been replaced by what is known as the Transfer Station, a facility where household trash is dumped, reloaded and transported out of county to Hamm Quarry in Perry, Kan.
Most Dickinson County residents know they can take their trash, limbs, grass clippings and other “stuff” to the Transfer Station, but some may not realize Dickinson County Environmental Services offers many different kinds of services.
Located at 2363 Jeep Road, Environmental Services strives to help keep the county clean. It includes the Transfer Station, Household Hazardous Waste, Noxious Weed and Sanitarian Services.
The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays.
With people doing cleanup projects around the yard and home, many find they need a trip to the Transfer Station to dump trash and items they no longer need. It’s also a good time to drop off household hazardous waste.
“Waste collected at the Transfer Station is compacted and hauled to a contracted disposal site in Perry several times per day,” Norrick said. “This helps keep Dickinson County clean and free from waste odors.”
In 2021, the Transfer Station processed more than 10,000 tons of solid waste.
“We take metal for free. Household hazardous waste is free; dumping grass clippings is free; dumping limbs costs $10 – unless we declare a special drop off week, like we did after the (April 29) storm,” said Dickinson County Environmental Services Director Derek Norrick.
“Every fourth Saturday of the month is free limb day.”
While many county residents’ contract with a trash service to pick up their trash, some take their own items out to the transfer station.
The typical cost is $10 per load up to 400 lbs. For loads greater than 400 lbs., the cost is $50 per ton. (See attached information). All loads must be covered; metal and limbs must be tied down.
“We want to keep our roadways free from trash so all loads hauled to our facility must be covered,” Norrick said. “Uncovered loads are assessed a penalty of $10 per load.”
Besides accepting household trash, the facility also accepts other types of waste free of charge. E-Waste, Metal and Used Oil can be disposed of at no cost. Residential Household Hazardous Waste is accepted free of charge. Business Hazardous Waste is assessed a fee.
Household Hazardous Waste includes items such as leftover paint, cleaners, pesticides, etc.
Rain barrels
The use of rain barrels has become quite popular in recent years. They can be purchased at the Environmental Services Department.
“The rain barrel can be decorated for an extra price,” Norrick said. “Steve Huff, one of the employees here, is a talented painter and he will do them.”
Huff recently created a painted decorative boot for the Arts Council of Dickinson County’s public art installation.
Environmental Services also has rain gauges for sale, Norrick said.
Noxious weeds
Summer is the busiest time of year for the Dickinson County Noxious Weed Department.
“With the combination of rain and hot weather, musk thistle will be bolting. They love this kind of weather,” Norrick said.
The Noxious Weed Department enforces the Kansas Noxious Weed Law in Dickinson County.
A noxious weed is any plant designated by a federal, state or county government as injurious to public health, agriculture, recreation, wildlife or property.
Typically, the Noxious Weed Department has done the spraying for Dickinson County townships, but this year – due to staffing shortages – townships have been told the county will be limited on what the county can provide, Norrick said.
Norrick said the department sells chemicals – under cost – to residents to treat noxious weeds.
“Basically, the state requires us to sell it at a loss. It’s even below manufacturer’s price,” he said. “It’s sad, but chemical prices have gone up 180 percent this year. We’ve gotten six or seven different price increases since January.”
Other services
Environmental Services handles the permitting and inspection of Private Wastewater Systems and wells within the county. Also, water sample screening for nitrates, E. coli and coliforms is available to all Dickinson County residents. Test kits are available at the office; samples are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information about Environmental Services, call (785) 263-4780 or email Office Manager Sarah Serbanich at sserbanich@dkcoks.gov
