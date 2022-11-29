For the next few weeks, “The Christmas Schooner” will be the curtain call on the 28th Season of Possibilities at Great Plains Theatre.
“Many may not be aware of this musical after hearing the title. However, I promise, this show has the most heart, joy, love and positivity of any holiday production we have produced,” said Mitchell Aiello, artistic director of the theatre.
The show opens on Dec. 2, and will continue to play through Dec. 4 before taking a break and resuming from Dec. 7 through Dec. 11. The show will close on the stretch of Dec. 14 through Dec. 18. All shows playing on Thursdays through Saturdays will start at 7:30 p.m. The shows that play Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday will start at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at greatplainstheatre.com or can be purchased over the phone at 785-263-4574.
The show is based on the historic Great Lakes voyages of Christmas tree ships during the late 1800s and early 1900s. “The Christmas Schooner”tells a non-fiction story of a shipping captain from Michigan who storms the fatal winter weather to bring Christmas trees to German-American families longing for home in Chicago.
“His voyages become a yearly tradition, despite his wife's misgivings, until a fateful trip makes her realize the true importance of his mission. A classic tale of love and loss, the production reminds us of tradition, family and responsibility,” Aiello said.
The musical is a mix of professional and local actors. Playing the role of lead role, Alma Stossel, will be Maria Reed. Peter Stossel will be played by Bobby Guenther. Ethan Hall of Chapman will play the role of Karl Stossel. Junction City’s Monte Dibben plays Gustav Stossel. Narrators include Margaret Campbell of Abilene, Annika Anderson, Gregory Gore, Meghan Andrzejewski, Joshua Frink, Michael O'Grady and Donna Rendely Peeler.
“I am so proud that I have also included a spectacular professional cast of actor-musicians to tell this story,” said Aiello.
The production team includes Mitchell Aiello as the director/choreographer, who is in charge of the lighting design as well. Donna Rendely Peeler is the music director as well as the artist on the keys for the show. The person granted with running the operation smoothly is none other than Becky Dibben, who is also the costume designer.
Aiello said he is excited to be bringing this holiday show to the GPT stage.
“The holidays can often be filled with so much happiness and wonder. They can also be a time of loss, remembrance, and reflection. Our show takes every emotion, feeling, and the journey that we go on as individuals and wraps it up into the perfect Christmas time present. I believe it is necessary to share my favorite line from the show in hopes that this one phrase resonates enough with you to hear what other profound discoveries we share in a two-hour musical. ‘If we accept our blessings, we must also accept our pain, but if we grieve, it is because we have loved and have been loved,’” Aiello said.
