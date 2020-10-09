Two Republican candidates for United States Congress said they hope to serve on the governments’ respective agriculture committees to help the state’s rural economy.
Both have roots in farming.
U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall did not seek reelection to the House but is seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Pat Roberts.
Seeking Marshall’s position as the representative of Kansas’ 1st District is former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann.
Both spoke briefly at the Republican rally.
Senate
Marshall said he wanted to send a message of hope.
“These are challenging times. But our forefathers had challenging times and getting through those are the same values that we are going to need to get us through these times, values like faith, hope and hard work.”
He said vaccines for COVID-19 will be available to the most vulnerable by Thanksgiving time and to everyone by the New Year.
He said testing is now readily available in nursing homes.
“Half of the people that are dying are in nursing homes and we can keep it from spreading,” he said.
“Think about the medicine that President (Donald) Trump just got,” he said.
The president received a polyclonal antibody cocktail.
Last week it was reported that Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He has been treated and is back at the White House.
“We are glad he is getting better,” Marshall said after the speeches. “The good news is that we have seen these miracle drugs we have been talking about coming to fruition. We are looking for them to be readily available.”
Marshall said that Trump also received remdesivir.
“Now it is widely available,” he said.
Angie Johnson, chief nurse at Memorial Health System, said patients being treated locally are also receiving remdesiver.
Marshall said the president’s positive test has more people wearing masks.
“One of the things I learned as a doctor is viruses, cancers, they don’t care who are, where you live or what your last name is. It’s very humbling when you get sick,” he said. “It has made us all think what else can we do to protect each other and do a little bit more.”
Marshall said on the tour the events are being held outdoors.
“We are trying to keep social distance as best we can,” he said.
In the meantime we need to take care of the most vulnerable, he said.
“That is what we Americans do. We value life at every level, both the born and the unborn,” he said.
Marshall said his dad was a chief of police for 25 years.
“He taught me right and wrong, the importance for law and order and we are always going to stand up for our men and women in blue,” he said.
Marshall said the campaign is going well.
“We can’t keep signs in stock,” he said. “The amount of signs that we thought we would give away in three months were gone in the first month. We made a second order and they are flying out the door.”
He said the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court has been a huge issue on the campaign.
He said people are seeing that there is a lot at stake in the election.
“We need to make sure we confirm conservative, pro-life, constitutional judges,” he said.
Marshall said confirmation of federal judges to the Supreme Court was one of the top three reasons people elected President Trump in 2016.
Big First
Republican males have dominated Kansas’ 1st Congressional District. The last time a Democrat won was Howard Miller who served one term from 1953 to 1955.
Mann of Salina hopes to continue that trend. The Republican nomination for the Big First is facing the Democrat nominee Kali Barnett of Manhattan.
Mann said there is a lot at stake in the upcoming general election.
“Are we going to remain a capitalist economy or are we going to move toward socialism? Are we going to be a country that reveres our Founding Fathers or are we going to be a nation that tears down their statues?
“Are we going to be a nation that appreciates law enforcement or are we going to be a nation that defunds our police?”
Mann said it seems like people are rooting against the country as rural Americans have known it. He said there are two answers.
“Number one, we have to keep believing in the future of this great country and its greatest days, if we get it right on Nov. 3, are yet to come,” he said.
“And number two that we dig in on Nov. 3. It is incredibly important that we show up to vote,” he said. “I realize that we are preaching to the choir but we need this choir to sing very loudly in Dickinson County. And we need the choir to grow.”
