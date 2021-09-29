When walking into Mary Louise Dodge’s house, the air held a feeling of comfort and the room was filled with memories from a Swedish teapot to a German clock to a childhood doll.
Dodge spent 103 years of life in Solomon and wouldn’t have it any other way. She grew up on a farm outside of town and remembers how her mother turned the old farmhouse into a home.
Utilizing old boxes and egg cartons, Dodge’s mother created a room for her daughter inside the house’s large open upstairs.
“She would take the big boxes and spread them out and nail them to the wall,” Dodge said. “She made me a room upstairs in the big upstairs for me.”
“She did have a lot of ideas for the home that I didn’t know we were poor,” Dodge added.
While her mother created Dodge her dream room, Dodge’s father helped her gain a new best friend, a pony. She could still remember riding around with the other farmers’ children and how people wanted to ride her horse.
Of course, the little pony only listened to Dodge, which was alright with her.
“I used to tell people I could whisper in his ears and he knew what I was saying,” Dodge said.
At the age of 18, Dodge married her first husband Bill and still remembers the small ceremony held at a local ministries’ household. Her mother and family-in-law created a large dinner for the reception at Bill’s home. Their honeymoon saw the two traveling down to Southern Kansas by car.
As a young bride, Dodge moved into Bill’s family farm and still remembers how their house would face his parent’s home. While Dodge didn’t regularly work, she would over the summer drive some of the grain trucks for the farm.
“The big guys would see me driving the truck and try to get in front of me, but I didn’t let them,” Dodge said with a large grin.
After her husband passed due to heart complications, Dodge knew she had to pull herself up and find a job. She started out as an Avon consultant and simply put she thought it was terrible.
“I always had to knock on somebody’s door and they would say ‘hey there is Miss Dodge selling her Avon, I will have to buy something from her,” Dodge said. “It was a terrible feeling.”
With no more Avon to sell, Dodge moved on to a job she would come to love, Solomon High School Librarian. For 24 years, Dodge walked from her new home next to the school and worked at the library.
“I typed cards for books describing the books and that was one of my jobs,” Dodge said.
She can remember all the sets of superintendents and principals that worked at Solomon before her retirement, but favorite people to remember are the students.
“I would sit there at that window… I’m glad Bill built the window so I could watch the kids walk to school,” Dodge said. “There are hardly any children walking to school now; most take the bus.”
During her 103 birthday, Dodge got cards sent to her home and many of them came from her previous students.
“They would say I remember you from the library,” Dodge said. “You know, I just made so many many friends.”
One student that changed her life didn’t come from Solomon. Dodge opened her home to a German exchange student studying American schools. She still remembers how the two would bond even with the language difference.
“I had a car and I liked to go and she liked to go,” Dodge said. “We did lots of things together and went all over and had a good time.”
While her German student is now a mother back home, they still send cards and messages to one another.
On Dodge’s 100 birthday, the student planned to come to visit, but sadly could not make the trip. So instead, Dodge got a visit from 100 red roses.
“You have never seen so many roses in one room before,” Dodge said.
In her retirement, Dodge spends much of her time at home with her caretaker, but she does have one weekly engagement on her agenda. She and other ladies in Solomon play Pitch, a trick taking card game.
The card group was started in 2001 by Janet Peterson, who is the only surviving member besides Dodge of the original card group.
Besides her weekly excursion to play cards, Dodge spends most of her time with her family and little pups running around the house, simply enjoying her life and memories.
