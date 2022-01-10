Growing up in Kansas, Brandon Saltkill found himself gravitating to art even as a toddler with crayons in his hands.
“Been an artist since I was little, according to my mom,” Saltkill said. “I have been an artist since I picked up a crayon.”
Saltkill graduated from Solomon High School went on to technical school and worked full-time, but he felt that he was meant for a more creative career. The idea of being a tattoo artist rested in the back of his brain for years, but Saltkill didn’t know how to get started on an unorthodox career path.
“I thought about it, but it seemed like a rockstar job to me,” he said.
The moment Saltkill decided to pursue becoming a tattoo artist came with a commemorative tattoo in Wichita. While getting his own art tattooed on his body, the tattoo artist told him that he should take on the challenge and find an apprenticeship.
Saltkill prepared his beginner portfolio of art, which includes multiple examples of an artist’s style on paper — not on skin.
“Don’t show tattoo artists tattoos that you’ve done out of the house, because they hate that (work),” Saltkill said. “We can’t stand that. It’s one of the worst things. Nobody wants to train somebody that they have to untrain first.”
Before getting his first apprenticeship, Saltkill got another tattoo to confirm his devotion to the tattooing industry - a tattoo machine.
“I took another piece (of personal art) into an artist and I ended up not getting that piece,” he said. “But, I picked one off the wall, it was a tattoo machine. I was kind of talking to him about my artwork…he actually tattooed the tattoo machine on me. We don’t tattoo tattoo machines on people, unless we believe that they can be a tattoo artist. So, it’s kind of a big deal that he did that before I was even an apprentice.”
Saltkill sent his portfolio to shop after shop with a little-to-no response, until one day a Wichita shop finally called him back.
“He called me one day and he’s like, you still want to be a tattoo artist,” Saltkill said. “I was like, yeah. He responded I need you here two week go. So, I dropped everything and I just went up and stayed in a hotel for a couple weeks until my family could move down with me.”
He paid his dues to become an apprentice, which Saltkill compares to paying college tuition. With the hardest part of getting a foot in the door past him, Saltkill focused on learning every little thing he could from the traditional motorcycle tattoo shop. Until he got smacked in the head with a truth in the industry.
“There is no HR (human resources) in this business,” he said.
Two and a half months in, Saltkill got fired and the day after he came back to ask for his job back. He found another artist taking over his chair. Saltkill later learned from the artist that replaced why he lost his first apprenticeship.
“The boss said I was stealing and I wasn’t,” Saltkill said. “Then the other artist said, ‘I know why you got fired. So I’m going to train you and I’m going to do it for free.’ I said why did I get fired. He said the boss man had the Indians tell him to in a dream.”
With a mentor, Saltkill moved to Salina and worked at his mentor’s shop as an office manager then apprentice and finally as a fully graduated tattoo artist. After moving to another shop in Salina, he won awards for his style and learned that his artist speciality is black-and-gray.
In 2017, Saltkill found himself wanting to train an artist and find more space for his work. So on September 1, 2017, he opened his shop in Abilene ready to create art for his hometown. The first big challenge he took was the change in demand of a small town from a bigger city.
“Being in a small town, coming from Wichita when I was an apprentice, I was booked out for a month as an apprentice,” he said. “It’s something else to be booked for a month, month and a half here as an owner…Being in this town, it’s I want to say probably 70-75% online business, Facebook, all that stuff and it’s so hard to keep up with (social media). That’s the hardest part.”
Saltkill found that while he struggled with the social media management of owning a tattoo parlor, he never struggled with taking on the artistic challenges of making clients happy with their tattoos.
“If you’re in a small town, if you can’t do everything, you’re nothing,” Saltkill said. “You have to be able to do everything. Now, I specialize in black-and-gray. I love doing portraits.”
Outside of the shop, Saltkill spends time with his “Brady Bunch” family, which includes six kids.
“My wife and my kids are awesome, every single one and they’re all my rocks when it comes right down to it,” he said. “I have six kids, it’s a blended family. My wife brought two and I brought three.”
His family man energy spreads inside his shop as well with Saltkill breaking away from some of the stereotypes of tattoo artists.
“I’m drug free,” Saltkill said. “I don’t drink very often, once in a great while and not very much. I’ve just seen too many guys go down in the business…I’m not going to die that way…I’m a family man, so I treat my shop the same I treat my household.”
Currently, Saltkill runs his shop with one artist and an apprentice, his son Blayz Saltkill, with hopes of creating art for his clients and soon offering piercings. For those wanting to pursue becoming a tattoo artist, he wanted to share some sage advice.
“Buck up,” he said. “Being an apprentice sucks, it does. You’re office (the lowest man on the totem pole). You do what you’re told, but everything that we tell you to do has a reason. We’re teaching you something, even if it’s mopping the floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.