A guest band will perform tonight during the time typically reserved for the Abilene Municipal Band Concert.
The 338th Army Rock Band is planned to perform from 8 to 9 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park, 619 N. Rogers.
Everyone is invited to attend this performance. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets or park nearby to enjoy the music.
