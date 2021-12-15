Everything from tiny “elf cookies” to old-fashioned pinwheels made from a family recipe showed up to compete in the Driving Dickinson County Partnership’s first-ever Cookie Crumble Tuesday. The cookie baking contest had three categories — taste, presentation and decoration. The competitors came from all age groups and from all experience levels amateur to professional.
The event received 30 entries and raised funds for the partnership with competitors ranging from age 5 on up, according to BRE Manager Amy Isaacs.
“We have some really creative people,” Isaacs said. “And some of them — you wouldn’t even know that they were children that have entered. And it’s all anonymous.”
Administrative Assistant Courtney Dixon said the number of entries had exceeded expectations.
“I think we set a goal of if we got 20 entries, we would be really satisfied,” Dixon said. “We exceeded the 20 entry mark and we were happy with that.”
“We’re thrilled with the turnout,” Isaacs said.
Isaacs said the entries came from all over Dickinson County — not just Abilene.
“We have Abilene, Chapman, Woodbine, Enterprise — we had Herington, but then they scratched,” Isaacs said. “There’s Hope, we had Hope.”
Dixon and Isaacs felt the holidays — when many people are making cookies anyway — were a perfect time for a cookie baking contest.
“We like things that bring people together,” Dixon said. “What better way to bring people together than food and holidays?”
The contest came with cash prizes for the winners.
It also raised money that will go to help support youth services in the area — the cookies were auctioned off after the event.
“We do a lot for the business community,” Dixon said. “We wanted to do something that would support our community members as well and this was a way we could showcase them and what they are giving and doing.”
At the start of the contest, Isaacs said she looked forward to hearing what the contest’s judge had to say.
“I’m curious — and I want to see the winner just like everybody else,” she said. “And our online auction is important to us.”
The overall winners were a decorated reindeer cookie, a s’more cookie and a brownie cookie.
Overall winners:
First place: Vicki Woods
Second place: Emily Engle
Third place: Rachel Ely
Adult decoration winners:
First place: Vicki Woods
Second place: Kayla Molenaar
Third place: Janette Froelich
Adult taste winners:
First place: Emily Engle
Second place: Rachel Ely
Third place: Justin Volkman
Adult presentation winners:
First place: Lisa Peters
Second place: Anita Miller
Third place: Phyllis Cheney
Youth decoration winners:
First place: Analee Greene
Second place: Carina Greene
Third place: Caylee Jones
Youth taste winners:
First place: Leah Scherberger
Second place: Max Dixon
Third place: Mae Greene
Youth presentation winners:
First place: Tripp Wood
Second place: Analee Greene
Third place: Tessa Haybarker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.