City, county and district court offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The city of Abilene will also be closed on Friday.
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle will not be published on Thursday. The Dickinson County Commission will not meet.
The Abilene Community Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.
OCCK will also not be providing public transportation in the city of Abilene.
The Recycling Center will be closed on Thursday through Sunday and open on Monday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 5 and then return to their normal business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.