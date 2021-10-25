When Barbara “Barb” Jones went to work in the Dickinson County clerk’s office more than 44 years ago one of her job duties included typing tax statements — emphasis being on the word “typing.”
“When I tell people I typed tax statements they say, ‘You did what?’ There were a lot of typewriters flying then,” Jones recalls with a laugh. “And that was done on three-part carbons. So if you made a mistake, you couldn’t just erase it a little.”
After more than four decades in the clerk’s office, including 12 years serving as county clerk/election officer, Jones will retire Nov. 30.
“When I came to work here right out of high school, I was just interested in having a job and being a mom. I had no idea I’d still be here after 44 years,” Jones said. “And I never in a million years thought I’d end up as county clerk.”
She was elected clerk in November 2008 and took office on Jan. 12, 2009, most recently re-elected in November 2020.
Jones’ successor will be selected by Dickinson County Republican precinct committeemen/women during a convention scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the National Greyhound Hall of Fame Museum in Abilene. (See story in the Oct. 19 edition of the Reflector-Chronicle).
Technology changed
When Jones went to work for then-County Clerk Donna Mae Kaiser the clerk and appraisers’ offices were together.
“I was 18 years old and I started in the basement, which was more of the appraiser’s part,” she recalled.
Besides typing tax statements, Jones helped figure levies and get information ready for the clerk to prepare abstracts.
She remembers there were probably 10 employees in both offices, with possibly five or six in the appraiser’s section and four in the clerk’s area on the main floor.
Although typewriters were used for almost everything, Jones remembers another piece of equipment called the Addressograph, a stamping and embossing system.
“We always called it ‘The Clunker.’ It was in the basement in the break room and you could hear it all the way down the hall. One person would just sit and type the names. You could tell when she took a break because it would be really quiet,” Jones recalled.
“Of course, we didn’t have computers. They didn’t come in until the 1980s.”
Jones said she took some time off from the courthouse after her children were born, then came back to her job. When she returned the second time in 1981, the clerk and appraiser’s office had separated and she returned to the appraiser’s area.
Moving upstairs
Jones transferred upstairs to the clerk’s office in January 1989 after Sandy Emig was elected clerk in 1988.
“I was just ready for a change from the appraiser’s office because I’d been down there all that time,” Jones explained.
As part of the clerk’s staff, Jones worked with real estate descriptions, abstracts and helped some with elections.
Back then, advance voting did not exist, but residents who were going to be out of the county on Election Day could vote using an “absentee ballot.” They had to provide an address where a ballot could be sent.
Computer age
When computers became a staple in the modern office, they were a big help — most of the time, Jones said.
“They’re good when they work and then you have moments where you just want to throw them on the railroad tracks,” Jones said with a laugh.
One particularly unmemorable time occurred when the ballot counting machine decided to act up the night of her first big election as county clerk.
“We had the governor, secretary of state and a lot of those state offices up for election. When the ballots started coming out (of the counting machine) something was wrong. It turned out it was a sensor and the only person who could come fix it was two hours away in Pratt. So we had to wait,” Jones recalled.
The technician did not arrive until midnight and Jones’ staff and the counting board did not get out of the office until 2:30 a.m.
The machine was kept in the courthouse basement and it’s believed the elevator bounced a little when it was being transported to the main floor. The “bounce” was something the elevator just did.
“Also, the guy who replaced the sensor thought it was kind of bad,” Jones said. “That was my first big election and it was rather traumatic for me. After that we left it (the machine) in the clerk’s office rather than bounce it on the elevator. But since then it’s been okay.”
Duties
While the clerk’s main duties do not change — like serving as secretary for the county commissioner, overseeing elections, checking budgets for legal limits and setting levies for county taxing authorities and other duties — some responsibilities have changed over the years. For instance, long ago the clerk’s office used to keep many records on county residents.
Today, people with genealogy questions often start at the clerk’s office.
“We have records from around 1891 or 1892 to July 1, 1911. After that, marriage licenses, births and deaths were all filed at the state,” she said.
“Prior to that it was put in these big books at the county. When the first courthouse burned they lost a lot of those records. So we don’t have some of those,” Jones said. “But I think it’s kind of fun to help somebody find their great grandma or great grandpa, when they married or died. I’ve always liked doing that kind of research.”
Those old books now have been scanned and a data base created which makes finding information — if it was recorded — easier. The clerk’s office also has some old property records, although most are in the register of deeds office.
Old commission meeting records also have been scanned, but Jones said trying to decipher some of the various clerks’ cursive writing can be a challenge.
She found it amusing to see the clerk’s “official” seal from back in the day.
“They didn’t have a stamp so they drew something that looked like a little cloud and then wrote the word ‘seal,’” Jones said. “I told the commissioners I was going to start doing that.”
Looking back
As for retirement, Jones is looking forward to spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and not having to leave the house early every weekday morning to get to work.
While there have been good times and some not so good, Jones said overall it’s been positive. She especially enjoyed making Halloween fun by having her staff dress up with a specific theme, like rock bands. Members of the public often dropped in to see what the clerk’s office was wearing that day.
One memorable year Jones dressed up as Colonel Sanders (founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken), complete with white suit and beard.
“I left it on when I went home and handed out treats wearing it and the kids thought I was really Colonel Sanders,” she said with a laugh.
Jones said she had many interesting experiences over the four decades, but spending time with co-workers over the years and the public have made it memorable.
“When I came I think I was the youngest person at the courthouse. I worked with a lot of different ladies and they were all so nice to me,” Jones said. “I started when I was just out of high school. Now I wonder: Where did the time go?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.