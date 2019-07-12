Three Dickinson County cousins went off to fight for their country in World War I.
When they returned home, the families gathered for a reunion in the Abilene City Park in 1919.
This weekend, 100 years later, descendants from those six families will return to Abilene for the 100th Nagely-Karl-Engler reunion.
About 150 descendants from 14 different states are expected to attend the three-day event.
A highlight will be a tour of the Nagely family homestead. Now being occupied by Bret, a great-grandson of the builder Kasper Nagely. It is located just west of the Rural Center Elementary School. Kasper started building the home in 1916 and it was finished in 1918, 101 years ago.
Kasper moved from Valley Falls to Dickinson County along with his mother and two younger sisters. Kasper married his brother Alexander’s widow Mary Schmolzi Nageli in 1901 and they had seven children.
Kasper Nageli, grandfather of Donald Nagely, changed the spelling of the last name sometime between 1890 and 1900.
“A neighbor had a name close to that and they were getting their mail mixed up, so he changed it to ‘y’ and I guess that solved the problem,” said Joetta Nagely.
The youngest son, Milton, married Juanita Shirack and they lived upstairs, raising their family of four, and mother Nagely lived downstairs.
Milton’s son Donald then took over the farming. Today Donald and Joetta’s sons Bret and Jordon are in the farming operation.
The 100th reunion will begin with a tour of the family homestead.
“Saturday morning people can come out and see the house,” Joetta said.
At one time 11 people lived in the home. Mary Schmolzi married Alexander Nageli and had two children. Alexander died in 1900. A year later Mary married Kasper and they had seven children.
Kasper suffered a stroke on June 23, 1927 and died the next day.
Son Arnold, at 16, also died after he became ill with membranous croup after playing softball.
According to the family’s history, Arnold was the first patient at Abilene Memorial Hospital which hadn’t formally opened.
The farm at the time was not paid for. Out of necessity the family lived frugally to not lose the farm. One memory indicative of tough times says as a boy, Milton was given a .22 caliber bullet. He had only one shot to get a cottontail rabbit for the next meal. He knew he couldn’t miss.
The reunion includes a picnic at the Abilene Civic Center on Saturday with taking in the sights of Abilene; and a potluck dinner on Sunday.
Engler family
Jacob and Katie Engler immigrated from Switzerland to Valley Falls in 1885. They moved to a farm near Detroit in 1890.
They had four children: Elizabeth Grosser, Albert Engler, Louis Engler and Syliva Leutert.
Karl family
Magdelena “Lena” Karl immigrated to the U.S. with her parents and siblings in 1880 and moved to Dickinson County in 1885. They settled near Enterprise. She married Fredrick “Bill” Karl and they lived in Enterprise.
They had five children: Emil Karl, Otto Karl, Fred Karl, Agnes Karl and Mae Katherine Karl.
Larry Karl, a great-grandson of Magdelena and Fredrick, is continuing the Karl farming legacy. Larry’s daughter Rachel and husband Kyle Simms are part of the farming operation and live in the homestead east of Detroit.
