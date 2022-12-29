The legend of the dreamcatcher: Native Americans of the Great Plains believe the air is filled with both good and bad dreams. Historically, dreamcatchers were hung in the tipi or lodge and on a baby’s cradle board. According to legend, the good dreams pass through the center hole to the sleeping person. The bad dreams are trapped in the web, where they perish in the light of dawn.

Terri Levin, of Mescalero Apache heritage, makes dreamcatchers in the tradition of her ancestors. Growing up Levin had no clue who those ancestors were but deep down she knew she had Native American blood.

 

