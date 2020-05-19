Many seniors experience depression, anxiety or loneliness and during the COVID-19 pandemic, those symptoms can escalate.
Memorial Health System’s Senior Life Solutions began offering teletheraphy to its patients on April 1, allowing them to receive the care they needed while remaining safe and secure at home.
Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program for seniors in Abilene.
Teletherapy services are provided via telephone or computer by a Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker. After an initial assessment, Senior Life Solutions individualizes a care plan for each patient where they meet up to three times per week in an encouraging, supportive setting. All Senior Life Solutions services are confidential and HIPAA compliant.
“Our new teletherapy services allow our patients to continue to reap the benefits of group and individual therapy but from the safety of their homes,” said Jandi Wells, LPN, program director of Senior Life Solutions. ”During a group session, we all dial in on the phone or log in from a computer at the same time, and each patient has the opportunity to form a bond and sometimes even friendship with other members in the group who are experiencing similar life changes.”
The program is managed by a national behavioral healthcare management company, Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), and was able to move so quickly to a remote environment as a result of PMC’s previous investment in telehealth services. Senior Life Solutions has incorporated telehealth into its care model for more than a decade.
Other Senior Life Solutions staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, and a registered nurse dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in the community. Individuals may benefit from the program if they are experiencing symptoms of age-related depression or anxiety, dealing with difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one.
Wells added, “It is wonderful being part of a program that improves the quality of life for such a vulnerable population in our community, and emotional health services are needed more than ever during these difficult times.”
Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, self-referral, or another healthcare professional. For more information, call (785) 263-6805.
