Eight teenagers were taken into custody at a party that involved alcohol Saturday night.
Two 18-year-olds are accused of throwing the party and also accused of possession of cocaine and consumption of alcohol under the age of 21.
Six 16-year-olds released to the custody of their parents, are accused of consumption of alcohol under the age of 18, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.
James J. Mayden, 18, and Jovandre A. Flanary, 18, of Abilene were in Dickinson County District Court Monday afternoon on charges of having the party at 1035 N.E. 14th Street. The sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint at 11:35 p.m. Saturday night.
Magistrate Judge Keith Collett released both under supervised probation with a no-contact order with the six juveniles.
The next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
