Abilene kindergarten through fifth graders participating in the summer reading program at Abilene Public Library recently heard from a teenage author who has written and published a book that has sold more than 700 copies.
Kady Toole, a sophomore at Washington County High School in Washington, Kan., read her book, “Izzy the Cowgirl Corgie” to the youth attending story time June 23 in the children’s library.
Set in the wild west, the book is inspired by Izzy, Kady’s real life Corgie.
“The two are inseparable,” according to Kady’s mother Erin Toole.
Kady came to Abilene because she has family here. She is the niece of Adam and Kari Burns of Abilene.
Besides reading the book to the kids during story time, she also answered questions and taught them how to draw a picture of Izzy.
The book’s popularity garnered Kady a segment on a TV show called “Someone You Should Know,” seen on KSNT in Topeka. She also was the youngest person to be interviewed on the KCLY Radio program, “On the Front Porch.”
Wrote book for school
Kady wrote and illustrated the story as part of a project-based learning program at her high school. Encouraged by her parents, teachers and classmates, she got the book published in January 2021 through Outskirts Press.
The book is 30-pages of color illustrations and is intended as a read-aloud book for three to 12 year olds, but is suitable for young readers.
The story is about adorable and clever Izzy, the sheriff’s dog who will do whatever it takes to protect her town from those “pesky varmints,” the Bad Bunch.
Spurred by the popularity of the book, Kady is working on a second book of what will be known as the “Izzy series” this summer. Plans are for it to be available in October.
Interested people can learn more about what’s going on by following Kady on Facebook at Kady Toole and Izzy the Corgi and also on Instagram at Izzy and Kady.
“Izzy the Cowgirl Corgie” can be found on Amazon, barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com, target.com and www.izzythecorgi.com
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
