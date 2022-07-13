After sending law enforcement officers on a chase Monday evening and into Tuesday, 17-year-old Jacob Lawrence Schoby was taken into custody unharmed.
The pursuit began July 11 after the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was informed that a male juvenile “was making severe threats to harm and kill individuals and members of the general public.”
Schoby is known to have displayed a small pistol during a Snapchat video.
The Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Chapman Police Department, began an investigation into these threats.
For precautionary reasons, victims in a previous case involving Schoby and members of the public at the Chapman ball complex and Chapman swimming pool were notified of the threats. The Chapman ball complex and swimming pool were then evacuated for safety reasons.
He fled on foot and was seen near 1400 Avenue and Fair Road south of Abilene on Monday evening at approximately 9 p.m. after which a search for him was initiated with help from Sheriff’s Office, the Chapman Police Department, the Abilene Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Kansas Highway Patrol Helicopter Unit, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 and drone units and a Saline County Sheriff’s Office mobile Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) unit were deployed and Dickinson County Fire District #1 Fire Department assisted in manning a mobile command post. During the search, Dickinson County EMS remained on standby.
After his apprehension, Schoby’s case remains under investigation and will be turned over to the Dickinson County Attorney Office, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.
