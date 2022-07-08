The Leadership Dickinson County class of 2020 is working on installing a dog park for the community. The park is planned to be located on a lot above youth baseball fields #1 and #2 in the North Diamond Complex north of NW Eighth Street.
Veronica Murray, facilitator for Leadership Dickinson County, said the three members in the class have been working on the project for around a year and a half. The park is the group’s class challenge, which is a project a class chooses after they graduate from the Leadership Dickinson County’s community leadership program. Classes must research a project before presenting it to facilitators to show it is a benefit to the community. Murray said facilitators are open to what projects classes want to work on.
“It’s been quite complex because they need all the things you need for a dog park: try to find somebody who has land that would either sell or donate it, how can you maintain a dog park, where you going to put it, does it need to be in one community or another and start putting those feelers out,” Murray said.
The land, which the park will be set on, belonged to Linda Bankes and Sally Cullor. Bankes and Cullor are donating the land to the city of Abilene. The Abilene Commission considered the donation and contract during the June 5 Abilene Commission study session. Ron Marsh, city manager, said during the study session he has worked with the Leadership Dickinson County class on the dog park project “for a while now.” The city will be responsible for maintaining the park once created, said Marsh. Part of the agreement in the donation is for the park to be named “Ted and Mid Viola Dog Park,” said Marsh during the study session. The contract allows for the city to move the park to another location.
In a later interview, Marsh said the city has not invested any funds into the project besides spending around $200 for creating legal paperwork for the land donation. Maintaining the park will not be an issue, as city staff own the land around the future dog park lot and spend time mowing there anyways.
Murray said the class has received $8,000 from a private donor for this project. Leadership Dickinson County will also be giving the class funds in the future.
Leadership Dickinson County is a committee underneath Kansas Leadership Center and funded by the community foundation, Murray said.
“A lot of the purpose of the Leadership Dickinson County and then personal mission of those of us involved are just to offer this KLC framework… of leadership training into our community,” said Troy Leith, community leadership program leader for the committee.
