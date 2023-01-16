Technology can help people with disabilities increase their independence. Rachel Owen, who is blind, will demonstrate how the PENfriend 3 has assisted her at the monthly story time at noon, Jan. 26 at the Chapman Senior Center.

PENfriend 3 is a voice labeling system. A person can use the device, which looks similar to a digital thermometer, to record short descriptions onto a special label. The label is then attached to an item and, when scanned, the device plays the recording.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.