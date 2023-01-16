Technology can help people with disabilities increase their independence. Rachel Owen, who is blind, will demonstrate how the PENfriend 3 has assisted her at the monthly story time at noon, Jan. 26 at the Chapman Senior Center.
PENfriend 3 is a voice labeling system. A person can use the device, which looks similar to a digital thermometer, to record short descriptions onto a special label. The label is then attached to an item and, when scanned, the device plays the recording.
A friend of Owen, Mary Monasmith, has helped Owen label several items around her house.
“When we go get Rachel’s groceries, we’ll come home and put the labels on … and give her directions on how to cook it,” Monasmith said. “It used to be she’d call me and she’d say, ‘I don’t remember how long I’m supposed to cook chicken nuggets,’ or whatever she was cooking.”
Now Owen can pull an item out of the freezer, or a can off a shelf, scan the label with the PENfriend 3 and hear the recording giving her cooking instruction.
Monasmith also helped her put together a notebook with plastic sleeves that contains all of her important paperwork and documents. If she needs to bring something with her to an appointment, she can find it easily.
Owen has labels on clothing items as well to help her choose items that match. She can tell by feel what some of the items are and what the fabric is, but touch cannot tell her the color or pattern.
“She used to have to ask me what color were her jeans because they all feel the same,” said Linda Jark-Stoffer, a friend. “It really helps her in coordinating her outfit for the day.”
The PENfriend 3 labels are small and easily affix to the manufacturer’s label on the clothing. For clothing, the company makes labels different than those used for food and other items.
“When I heard about them, I thought, ‘Yeah sure. How are they going to go through the wash?’” Owen said. “I tell you what, they do withstand multiple washings and they withstand the dryer.”
Owen received the voice labeling device from OCCK’s Solution Outreach Center after learning about it and researching it on an iPad, which is equipped with voiceover technology.
“Rachel actually did all of the research on her iPad, which means that she had to listen to it and found all of this information,” Jark-Stoffer said. “When she told me about it, I was going to Salina, so I stopped at the Solution Center and I mentioned it to them. They said, ‘We don't really know anything about it, but we'll have to look into it.”
They held to their word and was able to get one for Owen. Michael Daniels, assisted technology director at Solution Outreach, said their mission is to help people with disabilities find solutions for their needs, whether it is a wheelchair or piece of technology.
“What she needed was help with identification,” he said. “The PENfriend is probably the best thing on the market, there are a couple of other things on the market but this is probably the best … and it’s the most economical one on the market.”
Owen started with a loaner device to test it out and see if it really was all she thought it would be. When she learned just how much it improved her independence, OCCK helped her get her own.
“I now don't have to be concerned — do I match?” she said. “With the food, I can't remember all the oven settings and how long something has to be in the oven. It has enhanced either cooking food long enough or not burning food.”
Cooking is something Owen enjoys and has a stove set up so she can manage the settings. However, she needs to know how long and on what temperature something goes into the oven for. OCCK also gave her extra-long oven mitts.
“Their whole idea is to make people more comfortable and independently living,” Jark-Stoffer said. “Even the little items such as an oven mitt that you and I take for granted … I used to find Rachel with burns on her wrists all the time. She wanted to continue to cook but you touch that oven rack, you get burned.”
The safety aspect of the PENfriend 3 also spills over to things like medication. They can put a label on prescription and over-the-counter medications.
Owen said this device has changed her life and she hopes people will attend her presentation to learn about it and see how it can help others, and not just the visually impaired. She said people who have reading difficulties, like dyslexia; or a cognitive impairment can benefit from the device as well.
“My goal for doing this is to get somebody that either has other problems or blindness or a family member or a friend information,” she said. “Just to get the word out about the PENfriend 3 and how useful it is.”
Know before you go:
To learn more about assisted technology and how the PENfriend 3 can help people, plan on attending the January story time.
Date: Jan. 26
Location: Chapman Senior Center, 439 N. Marshall St.
Time: Lunch is at noon, presentation is after lunch and will start roughly at 12:30
Cost: $7 for people under 60 years old, and $4 for older than 60.
Lunch reservations: Call (785) 922-6958
